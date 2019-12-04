Lucille Doll
MU Student
Lucille Doll is a senior studying atmospheric science at MU. After listening to her friends complain about a lack of recycling options at their apartment complex, she worked with the city to have recycling implemented in the buildings.
That work included organizing a petition, meeting with property managers and collaborating with the city’s public waste department.
Doll is also a sustainability ambassador, member of Sustain Mizzou and president of Greeks Go Green. She wants others to realize that making more sustainable choices can be a gradual process.
“People feel like on an individual level that they can’t make a huge impact,” Doll said. “But if you start small and focus on the little individual things, they really do add up, and they could help you continue to spread that throughout your life in different aspects as well.”
Mike Heimos
Stormwater Educator, City of Columbia
Mike Heimos teaches others how their actions affect watersheds and their surrounding environment.
“Sustainability isn’t just about recycling, sustainability isn’t just about the environment,” Heimos said. “Sustainability is about sustaining our community, ourselves and sustaining in our planet. And sustainability means a lot of things. And to me, it means, most of all, being a good citizen.”
For Heimos, being a good citizen includes helping others leave a place better for future generations. He said there’s something special about teaching in Columbia where people go on to move to all corners of the world.
“I love that you can go anywhere and talk to anybody,” Heimos said. “I love the fact that every year we have a bunch of new, bright shiny faces that are ready to take on the world. I love the fact that we have four seasons. I love everything about this community.”