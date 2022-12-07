Rebecca Roesslet has worked at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department for nearly 20 years.
Just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Roesslet was promoted to public health planning unit supervisor. When the county began to see the impact of COVID-19, Roesslet led the department’s COVID-19 epidemiology, disease containment and contact tracing. She is now the assistant director of public health and human services.
Through it all, Roesslet remains focused on the people the department serves and knows the importance of public health and the planning and funding required to support a community.
We talked to Roesslet about her work in public health and the impact of COVID-19 on the field.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What led you to a career in health care?
So I kind of came to it through an interesting path. I was doing social services with the department or division of aging, so I was doing case management for seniors and adults with disabilities. And I would call the health department whenever I had a customer who needed assistance with medicine, utility bills, something like that. And I thought, if there’s ever a position open there, I’m going to apply. And I did.
This was in 2003, and I was lucky enough to get hired here. My first position here was working in our clinic doing social services. At the time, Columbia was very rich in social services, but every entity, every agency had their own particular population that they served. We were unique because we’re a city-county health department. We serve the entire city and county. So anyone in need could just come in and sit down and talk to somebody in social services. That’s how I came into public health. The more I was here, the more I realized public health is pretty cool.
What would you say has become your personal mission throughout the years?
When I combine my social services heart and my public health brain, I really want everybody to have their basic needs met and to be able to have a good standard of care, good access to health care. The basics: clean water, good vaccinations, a nutritious breakfast, all of those things. Those all really set us on a good platform for good health outcomes.
Who or what would you say inspires you to continue in the field of health care every day?
Dr. Fauchi, honestly. Probably my kids, because they know a lot about public health just because they’ve accidentally been around it. Seeing the next generation embrace health in a much more comprehensive way. The youth, they’re so much more focused on mental health than my generation was. Seeing how health is more incorporated in a holistic approach with the younger kids, I think, is really rewarding. I’m excited to see what they do.
What keeps you going, especially with COVID-19 in the past three years?
I think COVID really highlighted for a lot of us how much we really love public health, because if you were going to leave, that would have been the time. It really helped solidify to those of us in health care that the things that we know from our past still work. Good hand washing, staying home when you’re sick, covering your cough, staying current on vaccinations. In my professional sphere, it was not the time to leave. It was the time to actually see public health rise and do the work that they’ve been doing in the shadows for so long.
Would you say the field of public health care has adapted in a positive way to the changes since COVID-19?
I think we have. I think that we’re better prepared for whatever may happen next. Post 9/11, public health received a lot of emergency preparedness plans, and we were always planning and planning and planning and COVID-19 really allowed us to actually put into practice all of the things that we planned forever. And so it kind of helped solidify, OK, this is why we plan for public health emergencies. We’re already ahead of our previous curve because we have the practice, we know what worked well, we know where we had gaps. It really put public health in more of a spotlight, both good and bad, but it allowed for a new crop of future professionals to be interested in public health and to think, well, that seems kind of cool, maybe I want to do that.
What did COVID-19 reveal about public health in the U.S.?
I think it showcased how prepared we were in some respects. It also really showcased how underfunded public health has been for years. We’ve been able to make do with what we had because we did not have a pandemic. And then you could see the challenges in an infrastructure that had been financially neglected for so long.