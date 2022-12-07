When Stephen Bybee volunteered to help with the outdoor classroom committee at his daughter’s preschool, he had no idea where the opportunity would lead him.
He ended up just a few steps down the road at Kiwanis Park in Columbia, where he saw a need to remove invasive honeysuckle that had grown to block the view of the park.
We talked to him about sustainability and expanding volunteer efforts to other areas in Columbia.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Tell me a little bit about yourself and your work.
I’m a community volunteer. I’ve been volunteering in various groups around Columbia since 2009. I’ve been really closely connected to a project here in Kiwanis Park, where we’ve been removing invasive honeysuckle and replanting native plants. I also work as a volunteer coordinator for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. I also serve on the city’s tree board, and I’m president of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. And then, when I have time, I volunteer for other groups too.
You’ve also done some projects involving sustainability in the past?
Right after college, I was really interested in volunteering but also giving back to the community. I found a Forest Service volunteer position at the Rio Grande National Forest down in Monte Vista, Colorado. So, I moved out there after college and I lived there for about 8 or 9 months. I served on the Rio Grande National Forest and up in the Creed Ranger District. I really loved the environment, but also working for a greater cause.
What was your big project when you moved back to Columbia?
In the year 2020 I became interested in starting to remove invasive honeysuckle in [Kiwanis] park and trying to restore the native environment of the park. Then, in 2021, we really started a series of work days in earnest in the park, they were all volunteer led. Sometimes we would have 30 or 40 volunteers, sometimes we would have two or three of us out here. But we kept at it. And over the course of a year and a half to two years, we’ve been able to remove honeysuckle on about seven or eight acres of the park.
The first year we had something like 270 volunteer hours that we logged with various volunteers and community members. As the project grew, we started to see that the project in Kiwanis Park was not only about removing invasives and restoring natives, it was also about community building. It was about community engagement. It was about bringing people to the park, educating them on the environment in the park and the space.
Was there ever a day where you had that “a-ha” moment? A moment where you realized this project is going to be completed?
Yeah, we had a very late winter work day last year. I think it was around Dec. 4, 2021, and I did the usual word-of-mouth promotion. I put out a Facebook post about the work day, and then when we [arrived] I think we had somewhere around 40 to 45 volunteers who showed up that day. Columbia Public Schools showed up with like 15 or 20 students that needed service hours for their trip to the Tetons. So just having that unexpected influx of volunteers and energy and youthful energy was really exciting. And, it’s not often we come out to park and work in early December, but that work day really worked out and we got a lot accomplished.
How can this Kiwanis Park model be applied to other places in Columbia?
As kind of an outgrowth of this project in Kiwanis Park, a few of my partners and I have started a nonprofit called Missouri Conservation Core. Our hope and our goal is to take what we have done in Kiwanis Park and with the willingness of the City of Columbia and Parks and Rec, take this model and apply it to other spaces in Columbia.
Tell me more about the Missouri Conservation Core.
We’re working on a funding agreement right now with the Missouri Department of Conservation. If we could capture some community or institutional funding, then we would be able to hold more of these work days. We would be able to purchase tools instead of borrowing them. We would be able to purchase snacks and beverages for some of the volunteers, and we would also be able to build a website.