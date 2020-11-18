From the nomination

Steve Schnarr’s love for the river developed from years of exploring its waters by canoe. Steve is a selfless, caring and giving individual. He is the heart and soul of this small community-based organization. Steve is a very down to earth person that cares for the environment and the community where he lives and is always giving back to that same community. Steve is one of those unsung heroes of the river community, he is always striving to make a difference in our world and he does just that.