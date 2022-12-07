Teresa Gooch aspires to provide her students with opportunities for growth and excellence. While teaching health at Hickman High School for 20 years, she also started teaching AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination), a college-readiness class for underrepresented groups that aims to close opportunity gaps.
We talked to Gooch about her work and nomination. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What do you try to provide in your classroom that students may not get elsewhere?
I’d like to think that a lot of my colleagues are doing this, but I try to make sure students feel like I’m providing possibilities for them. I haven’t already predetermined a destination of where they’re going or who they are, but there’s an opportunity for them to grow as a scholar and as an individual.
What inspires you most about teaching?
Really, probably my students. So AVID targets first generation or underrepresented groups. Last year was my first group of seniors that graduated from college. So, seeing those students walk across the stage or getting invitations from them, that part is really exciting. So knowing there’s always possibility for growth and change and success.
What challenges you the most in your job?
I think that students probably always have needs that are outside of the classroom, but it feels like some of those needs are bigger and a little bit harder now. I think for me knowing that those 90 minutes just isn’t enough to solve the problem, like it doesn’t matter how I tailor my lesson or how welcoming I am, there may be things I can’t fix in my space. It’s hard to accept that sometimes.
What is your favorite part about teaching in Columbia?
I came from a really small school, so we knew people’s families and who belonged to one another. I love being in this big place where people talk about how their family is a part of Hickman. I like hearing that and feeling like I’m a part of this space that has been important for so many generations of family members.
Where is your favorite spot to go in Columbia?
If I was being totally selfish, I have a friend that I run with on Saturday mornings. We probably spend a lot of time on the MKT, and I enjoy getting away.