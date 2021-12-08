As our community celebrates the bicentennial, it is clear there are people making sure Columbia is stronger in the future than it is even now.
The Progress Awards honor those who are moving the community forward in their respective areas. David Lineberry, the winner for Progress in Civic Engagement, stepped up to lead Columbia through the bicentennial and ensure the community remembers where we’ve been and where we’re going.
Chad Bass, the winner for Progress in Education, is setting an example for his students every day at Parkade Elementary. As one of the only Black elementary school teachers in the district, he embraces the opportunity to be a role model and emphasize the importance of Black educators.
Anthony Johnson, this year’s Sherman Brown Jr. Award winner, strives to be the person for kids that he needed growing up. Through his nonprofit and AAU basketball teams, he has made sports affordable for kids that might not otherwise get the opportunity to play.
The pandemic has put public health care workers at the forefront, but many, including Trina Teacutter, have been serving our communities for a long time. Teacutter, the Progress in Health Care winner, has supported community vaccinations for more than 20 years and has used that experience to lead the Columbia/Boone County health department’s outreach efforts for the COVID-19 vaccination.
These are just a few of the people and organizations impacting our community, and I encourage you to read about the rest of our winners in this section.
There are many more stories out there, and we had to make some tough decisions. We gathered editors and the 2020 winners to consider every nominee and select the winners you will find in this section. We want to be clear that no one who advertises with the Missourian had any say over the winners.
We are excited to introduce you to this year’s 2021 Progress Awards winners and nominees. We hope you will join us in celebrating these individuals and organizations.
If you think someone is missing in this group, don’t worry. Nominate that someone next year.