When Thom Lutz knocked on the door of JobPoint, he never would have guessed that his decision would take him on a four-year journey as an education instructor helping young adults discover their “untapped potential.”
Lutz is described by his colleagues as the most deserving of the Sherman Brown Jr. Award. He was nominated for reminding everyone around them that there is no greater joy in this life than using your gifts to serve and empower others.
In 2020, Lutz, 55, was faced with the diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Despite the surgery and treatments, cancerous tumors kept returning. However, the diagnosis never stopped Lutz from going to the classroom as much as he could, the place where, in the words of Lutz, the real magic takes place.
In July, with the support of friends and family, Lutz made the decision to enter hospice care. No amount of chemo seemed to be working, and Lutz wants to enjoy the remainder of his life to the fullest alongside Cora, his wife of 25 years, and their four sons, Tyler, 22, Trevor, 21, Timothy, 16, and Trenton, 15.
For Lutz, he does not ask for pity.
“It just shows each one of us that we all have stuff to deal with, and we will have to do it day by day,” says Lutz.
Lutz credits his role with the YouthBuild program and the students as his motivation. In the words of his supervisor, Jerrell Morton, Lutz is motivated by a simple phrase.
“Thom, we’ve still got work to do.”
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What led you to Jobpoint and working with young adults who have struggled in school through YouthBuild?
Somehow along the way, you get turned around. I couldn’t get it out of my heart, I wanted to teach. But YouthBuild was different. I didn’t know how much time it involved. So when I got involved, they hired me, and it took me two times to say yes, and I found out about YouthBuild, basically taking young people and giving them an alternate route. But through this alternative route, you’re giving them so much more that they don’t see.
Has your career as an education instructor been rewarding?
If you’re doing a job that you’re passionate about, it’s not working.
What is HiSET in the YouthBuild program?
They get to do a couple of things here in Columbia. They get to pursue their HiSET, which is the high school equivalency test here in Missouri. That’s not the hierarchy though, you don’t stop there. That’s just a small step, I know they are going to be nice in the classroom, but what are they going to do with it? When I was eighteen, I never knew what I was going to do, so you have to explore a little bit until something hits you at a passionate level.
What is your personal mantra/mission?
My drive is to see them see themselves the way I see them. I get to see them look at themselves the way we see them, and I can’t word it any better than that. That’s the same answer I would tell my closest friend.
Is it hard working with struggling young adults?
I got cussed out the first week on the job. I got told that I had no business doing this and knew nothing about them. It alerted me real quick that you can’t do this job and be disconnected. That day I learned, “I’m gonna do this.” To fast forward the story with that student, she said she would never graduate, that she didn’t have the background knowledge, she didn’t have a basic education, they didn’t give it to her, every excuse in the book. When she passed, she came strolling into the classroom and said, “If anybody ever puts a hand on Mr. Lutz you’ll have to go through me!” And I just sat there, and I remembered the time that role was different just a few short months ago.
What is special about the work you do?
We have a staff that starts talking with the students, getting to know what their individual needs are, and then they start removing these barriers. It opens a whole world in my position because I have their attention, I have their desire. That classroom is a magic place. It may look like total chaos to everybody else, but I am not a structured teacher. I don’t teach step by step. Life’s not that way.
Is there something you would like to say to the community, and those who nominated you?
If I had to say something to the community, I would say that the students live in their community, in this community. Reach out to them, get to know them. You don’t have to know everything about them to get to know them, but watch. Watch the magic happen, because that’s what it is. You sprinkle the seed, it lands, and you get to watch it grow. That’s magic.