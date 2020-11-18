If you ask those who work for TIG Advisors how exactly the agency became as ingrained in the Columbia community as it has, they would tell you it’s intertwined into the DNA of the company.
More than 100 years ago, some of the people who helped lay the foundation for the city of Columbia, James Rollins and William Vandiver, built another tradition, now known as TIG Advisors. Kerri Roberts, the agency’s chief operating officer said that over the years a lot has changed, including the name of the company and even the owners, however, one thing always remained: a passion for Columbia.
Over the last century, those at TIG have not only lived and worked in the community, but have helped it thrive through service.
Do you feel like there was ever a moment or time that defined this company in terms of service to the community?
I don’t think that there’s one particular moment. I think it’s just always been the expectation that’s been passed through the years. I’ve been here for three years, and it’s been really evident since the moment I got here of what we buy into, what our values are and what we’re looking for in people joining the organization.
What is one thing, out of the many things you all have done for the community, that you feel defines what you all do?
We very regularly donate for sponsor requests, golf holes and tables at galas and things like that, but, to me, that’s not where the passion comes in at. It’s when our employees do things that an organization has not asked for. We have a client that, like so many, has become a friend, and she’s the owner of an organization here in town. She has cancer. The client manager on her account reached out and said, “Hey can we do a bake sale and sell, internally in our building, to help her raise money for cancer treatments?” The client didn’t know we were doing that. Nobody asked for that, but that employee just felt really compelled. That’s what it’s all about.
It’s sometimes those unsung stories, the ones that don’t necessarily get attention, that have the greatest impact.
It’s great to get attention for doing what we do. But when you see the impact that it’s going to make on an individual’s life, that, at the end of the day, matters so much more than a well-delivered Facebook post about how good we are.
Do you have any goals for the future or things you want to achieve for the Columbia community?
For us at TIG, we believe in what we are doing. We know we do it well, and we care very deeply. We think everybody in Missouri should have a high level of service, and we want to deliver. The more we are able to succeed, the more we are going to pass that success along to others, and that’s a really special thing to be able to do.