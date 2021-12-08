Nursing Supervisor Trina Teacutter sits at her desk at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services on Nov. 23. Teacutter said a big part of what keeps her going are the people she works with and their drive to serve the community. “I don’t think any of us thought we’d have a pandemic during our career, but we’ve learned so much,” she said. “It’s brought everyone together as one big team, trying to address problems. When I think back to the beginning, it’s mind blowing. We’ve learned, adapted and changed so much.”