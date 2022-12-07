Violet Vonder Haar and Phylshawn Johnson have spent their entire lives in music and the arts. Both Vonder Haar, program director at Compass Inc., and Johnson, chair of Compass Inc., volunteer their time to help the nonprofit’s work in advocating for music education and enhancement.
They opened the Compass Music Center on University Avenue this past summer. The center hosts camps, music classes, open mics, a concert series and other events for everyone to attend and enjoy.
We spoke to Vonder Haar and Johnson about their nomination and the work they are doing for the community.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did you get into music, or the arts in general?
Johnson: I have been drumming ever since I was 6 years old and was in a rock band in high school. I started PJ Beats Drum Studio in college when I began teaching drum lessons. Then in 2011, Violet and I formed our band, Violet and the Undercurrents.
Vonder Haar: I have been singing since I could speak. I started learning guitar at 9 years old and by 11 or 12 I got pretty serious about songwriting. I started to teach guitar lessons as a senior in high school and went to college at Central Methodist University for a music education degree. I now teach private voice, piano, ukulele, and songwriting lessons in my studio, “Violet’s Songbird Studio” located within the Compass Music Center.
Why did you begin Compass Music Center?
Johnson: Compass Inc. is a nonprofit that began in 2007 when Vicki Leighty gathered a bunch of local musicians and advocates to meet in her office and pitch ideas. I was one of its first board members, and was tasked with creating the Compass Music Camp. In 2012, we held our first camp at the Columbia Academy of Music and The Bridge on Walnut St. We utilized other locations within the North Village Arts District and then transitioned to Columbia Independent School for 5 years. We used music venues for other showcases and open mics as well. Then the pandemic hit and our programming came to a halt. The pause gave us a chance to reassess. Then a portion of the Hillel Center building was brought to our attention in the spring of 2021. Coincidentally, Veterans United Foundation was celebrating their 10 year anniversary by awarding $10 million to almost 100 different nonprofit organizations. Compass was grateful to be one of the recipients and received $222,700 to use toward construction of the space. We also had a community capital campaign and raised nearly $60,000 to help cover our first year expenses. We are continually grateful for the community support.
What is the best part about having this space for others to enjoy?
Vonder Haar: The best part is simply that we have a space where we can cultivate and facilitate musical opportunities for the community. Since opening in June, we have been a witness to friendships forming and skills developing within the center. Our goal was and is to create and offer a space for everyone to feel safe and to be their most authentic selves.
Is there anything you would like to add?
Johnson: There is also a rumor going around that there might be something happening with the band in February. So stay tuned, especially if you’re a fan of The Cranberries.