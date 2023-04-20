When Rosann Geiser used an energy-healing therapy to remove the hives covering parts of her spouse’s body, she was hooked. The practice of Healing Touch promotes physical, mental, emotional and spiritual healing.
Geiser had just finished the first training of this form of therapy when her spouse began to break out in bumps at a work conference.
She was new to the practice, but Geiser decided to trust her knowledge and put it to the test in an effort to relieve the symptoms of the outbreak.
“I really didn’t know how to do this stuff yet,” she said. “I had come along to the conference because I was going to do some reading and studying.”
After reviewing her training books, Geiser decided to use a Healing Touch technique called magnetic clearing. The practice requires the practitioner to rake their hands over the individual to remove any congestion or debris in the energy field.
When the 15-minute session ended, the hives had disappeared.
Traditional practices meet spiritual medicine
Before becoming a Healing Touch practitioner and later instructor, Geiser worked as a nurse for more than 25 years.
“When I was going to college, women were either housewives or secretaries,” Geiser, 74, said. “If they wanted a professional career, it was teaching or nursing, I knew I didn’t want to be a teacher, so that meant I was going into nursing.”
Geiser’s nursing career includes adult and neonatal Critical Care nursing, nursing administration and hospital administration. She said she quickly realized it was the right profession for her after engaging in the field in various ways.
Geiser began to delve into Healing Touch after a close friend of hers died. The friend had wanted to add alternative methods to her medical care, but Geiser and other friends encouraged her to follow the regular path.
“We said, ‘No, you have to do the traditional treatment, you have to have surgery and do the chemo and the radiation. That’s the only thing that’s going to save you,’” Geiser said. “But 18 months later, she was dead.”
That left Geiser questioning what alternative healing methods might be available.
“It really opened me up to the possibility that there’s more than just those traditional treatments in the whole process of healing,” Geiser said.
She also realized that healing is a "mystery" with sporadic recovery results among individuals undergoing the same treatments.
Geiser's curiosity about energetic and spiritual medicine led her to integrate it more fully into her teaching.
“At that point I was still teaching nursing students, so I was helping them understand the traditional part of nursing care, but also that there’s more than meets the eye here with the physical body,” she said.
Energy and certifications
Since 2003, Geiser is a certified practitioner of Healing Touch, eventually becoming an instructor in 2005.
According to the practice, people have four levels to their beings: the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. Healing Touch taps into each level.
A few years before certification, Geiser founded Associates for Life. She is now retired from her nursing career and lives in Columbia, where she offers Healing Touch to clients and teaches it online and in person.
Geiser said she finds great joy in teaching her students how to heighten their energy and to help clients feel more comfort and ease in their lives.
“I like to tell my students that I’m a jumper cable,” she said. “When you have a dead battery, you want to connect with the source battery. In energy work, the source is variously called Universe, God, Life Force, depending on the person’s understanding.”
Shannon Hensley, a Reiki master and Healing Touch practitioner, began as a student of Geiser’s in 2018 and as a Healing Touch Apprentice in 2022.
Hensley was introduced to the practice by Geiser after they met at the weekly Energy Medicine Study Group in Columbia, led by Karen Onofrio, MD and will be receiving her official practitioner certification this spring.
Hensley said Healing Touch is the most accepted holistic program by the medical community because of its growing scientific evidence.
With a medical degree from the University of Chicago and a master’s degree in public health from Harvard, she said she appreciates the credibility energy work brings to her practice, Agape Alchemy, and the opportunity it creates for her to work as a consultant at a hospital.
“Since Healing Touch was created by a nurse, the curriculum and the language around it is more readily acceptable by the medical community than a lot of the other energy medicine that I’ve been learning,” Hensley said.
She said she’s grateful to Geiser for introducing her to the practice and for her help as a teacher and mentor in her Healing Touch journey. Hensley described her as insightful, practical and straightforward.
Healing, and what comes next
In addition to her Healing Touch work, Geiser is also an appointed member of the Board of Health for Columbia and Boone County, which allows her to incorporate some of her nursing background.
“After COVID came in 2020, I knew they were struggling to keep up with case investigation at the Health Department ,” Geiser said. “So, I volunteered to make phone calls to people and get the information the department needed.”
Geiser worked with health departments for years in the College of Nursing at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, so it wasn’t new work for her. Her help during COVID became the connection to the health department. The following year, when they needed a board member, she applied and was selected.
Since then, she has attended their monthly meetings to discuss the public’s health needs.
She continues to look for other ways to help and to care for the dying by becoming a death doula. The role is similar to a birth doula, but rather than help bring life into the world, death doulas help someone someone leave it.
“I think we can do a better job of helping people die well in our society. Death doulas can help with that,” she said.
With the proper training, her next step is to volunteer at a new home, opening in May, called the Caring Hearts and Hands. It is where someone who isn’t able to die at home can go in the last 30 days of life.
“I’m going to volunteer to be a caregiver once a week there, and I’m hoping that my skills and learning will be of benefit in that setting too,” Geiser said.