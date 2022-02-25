1. Columbia Public Library
Where: 100 W. Broadway, Columbia.
Contact information: 443-3161.
Details: The Columbia Public Library has in-person and virtual events for parents and children, as well as the traditional option of borrowing books. There are special storyteller events and blogs.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Website: https://www.dbrl.org
2. Runge Nature CenterWhere: 330 Commerce Drive, Jefferson City.
Contact information: 573-526-5544; Runge@mdc.mo.gov
Details: Runge Nature Center provides educational and interpretive opportunities to view and learn about the habitat in Missouri. There are five hiking trails, nature exhibits with live animals, a large aquarium, a wildlife viewing area and gift shop.
Hours: Building hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Area hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Website: https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-conservation-nature-center
3. Columbia Mall play areaWhere: 2300 Bernadette Drive, Columbia.
Contact information: 445-8459.
Details: The play area is currently closed because of COVID-19, but the carousel in the food court is open and costs $2 per ride. The Kiddie Kruzzer rental is located near Target.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Website: https://www.visitcolumbiamall.com/en.html
4. ARC — Little Swimmers and Little Gymmers
Where: 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia.
Contact information: 874-7700
Details: Children and an adult playmate can enjoy the water play structure, zero-depth area and the lazy river at the ARC Water Zone during a reserved time. There is a $1 admission fee for all participants, and the age limit is 8 years old and under. There are children’s activities in the ARC gymnasium reserved for children and an adult playmate. Activities include parachute games, 8-foot basketball, beach ball volleyball and more. There is a $1 admission fee for all participants, and the age range is 2 to 6 years old.
Hours: Little Swimmers is 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday . Little Gymmers is 10 to 11 a.m. Monday and Friday.
Website: Little Swimmers: https://www.como.gov/contacts/arc-water-zone/#elementor-toc__heading-anchor-10; Little Gymmers:https://www.como.gov/contacts/activity-recreation-center-arc/fitness-programs/#elementor-toc__heading-anchor-12
5. Lend & Learn Toy LibraryWhere: 1002 Fay St., Columbia.
Contact information: 777-1815
Details: This is where parents can play with their children from newborn to age 5, interact with other parents, and ask trained staff questions about development or other concerns. Some of the services include Stay at Home, Play at Home activity kits, one-on-one parenting support, toy checkout, play space, group events and virtual guided activities.
Hours: Open play hours are by appointment only. Check-out toy hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Website: https://firstchanceforchildren.org/programs/lend-learn-toy-libraries