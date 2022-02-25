1. Tiger Bounce
Where: 3601 Buttonwood Drive, Columbia, MO 5201
Contact information: 573-443-3695; info@tigerbouncecolumbia.com
Details: Tiger Bounce is for children 13 years and younger with daily open admissions, private party reservations, parents’ night out and youth nights. There are inflatable bounce houses, roller-skating/multipurpose floor, soft play climbing structure, full concession options and private party rooms.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Website: https://tigerbouncecolumbia.com
2. BonkersWhere: 3812 Buttonwood Drive, Columbia, MO 65201
Contact information: 573-499-0366.
Details: Attractions include the Wall Crawl, Super Slide, Play Maze, Mini Bowling, Bonkers Bounce, Toddler Town and an arcade. There are packages for birthday parties and food options.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Website: https://goingbonkers.com/bonkers_mo/
3. Level UpWhere: Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive Suite 228, Columbia., Missouri 65203
Contact information: 573-615-0443; support@levelupthefun.com
Details: Level Up offers bowling, arcade games, a ropes course, laser tag, mini golf, and roller skating activities. The arcade and event space is open for birthday parties.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Website: https://levelupthefun.com
4. SkyZoneWhere: 1201 American Parkway, Columbia., MO 65202
Contact information: 573-309-9600 and ColumbiaMO.info@skyzone.com
Details: This trampoline park is open for all ages. The attractions include a Ninja Warrior Course, VR zone, ultimate dodgeball, a warped wall, freestyle jump, ultimate volleyball, Skyslam, Skyladder, Drop Zone and Toddler Zone.
Hours: 3 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 3 to 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Closed on Tuesdays.
Website: https://www.skyzone.com/columbiamo
5. Flipz Gymnastics Preschool Fun TimesWhere: 900 Hillsdale Road, Columbia., MO 65201
Contact information: 573-474-6300.
Details: Preschool Fun Days are for ages 6 and under on Friday mornings. The cost is $7 per child. Fun Nights are for ages 4 to 14 on Friday nights. The cost is $20 per child. Online registration is required for both events. Fun Days occur when there is no school for ages 4 to 14; $5 per hour and $20 for the entire time.
Hours: Preschool Fun Days are 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Fun Nights are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Fun Days are from noon to 4 p.m. when public school is not in session.
Website: https://flipzusacolumbia.com/events/