1. YouthBuild through JobPoint
Where: 400 Wilkes Blvd., Columbia, MO 65201
Contact information: 573-474-8560 and info@jobpoint.org
Details: YouthBuild works with those between the ages of 16 and 24 to help them reclaim their education, gain job skills and become leaders in their communities, while building houses or helping improve local infrastructure.
Website: https://www.jobpoint.org/portfolio/youth-build/
2. FunCityFun City Youth AcademyWhere: 310 Tiger Lane, Suite 101, Columbia, MO 65203
Contact information: 573-256-1436; Bonnie@fcya.org
Details: Fun City Youth Academy offers opportunities to learn and achieve. The Summer Academy helps students retain their academic skills over summer break, with cultural and recreational activities as well. The Saturday Academy offers fun and academic activities from September through May.
Website: https://www.funcityyouthacademy.org/
3. Big Brothers and Big SistersWhere: 4250 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 1067, Columbia, MO 65201
Contact information: info@bigsofcentralmo.org; 573-874-3677
Details: Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Missouri makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult mentors and children ages 5 to 18. Research-based mentoring practices help develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people in mid-Missouri.
Website: https://www.bigsofcentralmo.org/
4. Family Impact Center — Project SalsaWhere: 105 E. Ash St., Suite 200, Columbia, MO 65203
Contact information: 573-882-2428
Details: This eight-week summer camp program for high school students runs from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. Kids garden, make their own salsa and sell the final product. They get class credit from Columbia Public Schools and are paid for four weeks of service through the Columbia C.A.R.E. program.
Website: https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/mu-family-impact-center/mu-fic-youth-programs
5. Cor Columbia
Where: 4818 Santana Circle, Columbia, MO 65203
Contact information: info@corcolumbia.org
Details: Cor empowers male student-athletes (grades 9-12) in Columbia to transform their lives through educational, experiential and athletic opportunities.
Website: https://www.corcolumbia.org/