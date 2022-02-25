1. Parents as Teachers
Where: 2191 Smiley Lane, Columbia., MO 65202
Contact information: 573-214-3955.
Details: Parents as Teachers is a free service from Columbia Public Schools that can provide parents with developmental screenings, private visits with parent educators and group events.
Website: https://www.cpsk12.org/domain/100
2. First Steps
Where: 205 Jefferson St., Jefferson City, MO 65101
Contact information: 573-522-0045; EarlyIntervention@dese.mo.gov
Details: First Steps is Missouri’s early intervention system for infants and toddlers from birth to age 3 who have delayed development or diagnosed conditions that are associated with developmental disabilities.
Website: https://dese.mo.gov/childhood/early-intervention/first-steps
3. SOAR
Where: Woodrail Medical Plaza, Building 2, Suite 140, 1000 W. Nifong Blvd., Columbia., MO 65203
Contact information: 573-884-6324
Details: SOAR (System Offering Actions for Resilience in Early Childhood) builds community awareness and develops programs to promote the social-emotional wellness of children from birth to age 8 and their families. Its focus is on early child wellness, universal developmental screening, information/referral, workforce development and treatment services.
4. FACEWhere: 105 E. Ash St., Suite 100, Columbia, MO 65203
Contact information: 573-771-3223
Details: FACE is a single point of entry for families with youth from newborns to age 19 who are seeking services for social, emotional and behavioral concerns. The process starts with a detailed assessment to help families identify areas of concern. Then, FACE links them to appropriate services to address their needs.
Website: https://faceofboonecounty.org/
5. The Nurturing Network
Where: 401 W. Boulevard N., Suite B, Columbia, MO 65203
Contact information: 573-815-9955.
Details: The Nurturing Network can help identify financial resources and services to help provide a safe and stable home for children. Any parent who has a child under the age of 5 may be eligible to receive this assistance if they meet certain other criteria.
Website: http://lfcsmo.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/05_LCFS_Nurturing_042715.pdf