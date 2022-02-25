1. Tiger Tot Mommies
Where: Facebook and Zoom
Meeting times: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month; 10 to 11 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month.
Contact information: 573-771-6675; tigertotmommies@health.missouri.edu
Details: Each month, free virtual group sessions are held, and no registration is required. An IBCLC Lactation Consultant is available at each meeting to answer breastfeeding questions.
Website: https://www.muhealth.org/conditions-treatments/womens-health/tiger-tot-mommies
2. La Leche LeagueWhere: Facebook and Zoom
Meeting times: 7 p.m., third Tuesday of the month
Contact information: 573-340-6555; Illcolumbimo@gmail.com
Details: Breastfeeding information and mother-to-mother breastfeeding support. Phone help and informational meetings are free and available to all.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/LaLecheLeagueofColumbiaMO/
3. Mothers of PreschoolersWhere: First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St., Columbia, MO 65201
Meeting times: 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays of the month
Contact information: mopscolumbia@gmail.com
Details: Mothers with children from infancy to kindergarten who are looking for support, friendship and growth in faith can attend MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). Women of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. Membership costs include MOPS International dues per year and local dues to cover meeting costs and child care. Full or partial financial support through scholarships is available.
Website: https://www.fpccolumbia.org/mops
4. ParentLinkWhere: 4800 Santana Circle, Columbia, MO 65211
Contact information: 573-882-7322; parentlink@missouri.edu
Details: ParentLink supports Missouri’s families and communities by linking parents and professionals to information and resources. This includes quality parenting information, materials and other resources to strengthen and support Missouri’s families.
Website: https://education.missouri.edu/parentlink/
5. Family Impact CenterWhere: 105 E. Ash St., Suite 200, Columbia, MO 65203
Meeting times: First Tuesday and third Wednesday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Contact information: 573-882-2428
Details: The goal of this program is to strengthen the family unit based on research showing family members can make significant changes in their behavior by focusing on strengths rather than problems. Refreshments and free child care is provided.
Website: https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/mu-family-impact-center/mu-fic-family-programs