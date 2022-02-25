1. Parks and playgrounds
Details: Columbia Parks and Recreation has several facilities available for public rental in Columbia. There are indoor facilities, such as the Activity and Recreation Center, or ARC, and sports facilities. Amphitheaters, pavilions, outdoor sports facilities and aquatic centers are also available to be rented. Some include birthday package options.
2. GymnasticsAuthority: Authority Gymnastics is available for birthday parties on Saturdays and Sundays for 1½ hours. The party includes games, obstacle courses, various different events and a party room. Authority has theme options, including Ninja Warrior and Nerf/Fortnite. There is a $35 non-refundable deposit to book a party.
Elevate: Elevate Gymnastics & Fitness is available for birthday parties for 1½ hours. The package includes play time in the gym and a party room for celebrating. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit to book a party.
Flipz: Flipz USA Gymnastics is available for birthday parties on Saturdays and Sundays for 1½ hours. The facility has competitive gymnastics equipment, trampolines, a rock climbing wall and a 24-foot climbing rope. The package includes play time on the floor and a party room. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit to book a party.
3. BowlingLevel Up: Level Up Entertainment has multiple birthday party packages with a minimum of 10 guests per party. The bowling package includes two lanes for two hours of unlimited bowling. Other attractions include arcade games, ropes course and a laser tag experience.
Town and Country Lanes: AMF Town and Country Lanes has multiple birthday party packages, along with a customizable event option. All packages include at least two hours of bowling time, unlimited soft drinks, food, a 10-credit arcade card and shoe rental. There are kids party packages for ages 4 to 12 and teen packages for ages 13 to 19.
4. ArtMud Room: The Mud Room has two possible packages for kids parties. The packages are for eight painters, but can add more for an additional cost. Each child will have the opportunity to paint a pottery piece. Due to COVID-19, there may be limitations on youth parties at this time.
Access Arts: Access Arts is available for birthday parties in two-hour time slots. For birthday parties, designs are available for T-shirt screen printing. Also, custom projects in ceramics and painting can be adjusted for each party. The group size starts at seven people with a $100 reservation fee when booking.
Art Underground: Art Underground Downtown offers birthday parties for eight to 10 kids at a time. The package includes art supplies with a dedicated party planner for events.
5. SportsMidway Golf and Games: Midway Golf and Games offers multiple party packages for two hours. All packages include an indoor or outdoor party room, food, fountain drinks and ice cream treats. The attractions are mini golf, a go-kart ride, foot golf, batting cages, a driving range, a corn maze, archery tag and laser tag. The corn maze is seasonal, and laser tag parties are unavailable from November to March.
Synergy: Synergy Sports is available for birthday parties. The party options include basketball, dodgeball, flag football, kick ball, nerf gun and soccer.
The MAC: The MAC offers multiple party package options for birthdays. The packages range from one and a half to two hours. All packages include a party host, party room, food and drinks. Parties can be booked inside or outside.