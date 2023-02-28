A friendship and a business opportunity made Columbia an enticing place for Jerrell Jackson, a former NFL player and MU alumnus who returned to Columbia to start a gym, API Project Fitness, with his best friend, Michael Egnew.
Perhaps this is a very Columbia thing to happen, given the economic conditions in one of the oldest college towns west of the Mississippi, with MU at the center.
“The university is really what we think of as one of our core institutions here in Columbia,” said Caitlin Ferguson, Columbia Chamber of Commerce spokesperson. “It is one of the — if not the largest — economic drivers of this area.”
A study on college economies found that those towns have higher individual earnings. This can be seen in Columbia’s steady GDP growth, low unemployment rate and collection of thriving companies.
These factors, however, paint an incomplete picture of the Columbia economy.
A college-educated saturated town brings its own challenges that question whether MU graduates staying in Columbia is a healthy or troublesome trend for the town’s economy.
Columbia is an economic outlier in many ways. It has a low unemployment rate and a younger, more college-educated population.
The university employs 26,283 Missourians, according to a recent economic impact report by Tripp Umbach on behalf of the UM System.
While Jackson found an opportunity in Columbia, some businesses are struggling to find technically trained workers, according to a workforce survey by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
This trend can be seen across the country, but given the saturation of college-educated residents in Columbia, the Midwest town is set up to be hit harder by these labor shortages.
According to the 2020 Census, 56.1% of Columbia residents 25 or over have a bachelor’s degree or higher, creating a large white-collar workforce.
The low unemployment rate adds to this problem for businesses and consumers, making it harder to find blue-collar work.
The unemployment rate in Columbia has remained more than 2% lower than the national average since May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Also, with the addition of the new Amazon warehouse in northeast Columbia hiring talent, the resulting pool of technical workers may make it harder to find a plumber than an accountant.
Ferguson explained that businesses are not lacking white-collar workers but are looking for workers to fill technical and low-wage jobs.
Jackson’s story provides a different perspective. He graduated from MU with a degree in health science, and paired with his experience as a professional athlete, he has increased both his welfare and the welfare of his employees and customers.
“Columbia is one of those places where if you hit a certain niche and build a certain community, it starts to feel like family,” Jackson said.
This is an example of how the number of college-educated workers can be positive. It may help keep many Columbia-based companies afloat, including large employers such as MBS, Equipment Share, Veterans United and Shelter Insurance.
Without the base of educated workers, these companies may not have had the human capital to get off the ground or be successful.
These companies have contributed to Columbia’s growth, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest.
The town’s annual real GDP increased by $3.29 billion in the 2010s, increasing every year, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center or MERIC.
GDP is often criticized for not showing a complete picture of economic welfare, leaving out the quality of life. Based on estimates from MERIC, the cost of living in Columbia is 6.8% lower than in the United States as a whole but 4.1% higher than in Missouri as a whole.
These numbers are indicators of a healthy economy. A contributor to this may be the large population of non-working consumers, primarily college students and tourists who often bring out-of-town money to businesses.
Students from local universities, most notably MU, make up a little over 20% of the city’s population.
Ferguson explained that MU generates tourism money through sporting events, Homecoming and graduation.
However, Columbia’s labor force participation points to a different story with a slightly higher proportion of residents participating in the labor force than the U.S. average.
This could be because a lot of college students also work to pay for college, and tourism actually represents a very small portion of the local economy. Tourism accounts for less than 4% of spending in Columbia, according to a study by the Columbia Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Columbia may not draw a lot of tourists, but the city’s population continues to grow, making the economic welfare of the town more important to more people. The town’s population increased by 16% in the 2010s.
Jackson was drawn back to Columbia by the community, as well as a friend who stayed. The higher-income population provided a consumer base for his gym, and his business, in return, contributes to the Columbia economy.
So, not all MU graduates leave. Columbia grows by about 1,000 residents a year.
This may be an economic burden, a blessing or most likely a mix of both. Either way, it creates an interesting economic picture.