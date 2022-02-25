Andree Gelatt had no idea in 1966 that she would have such an impact on children when she helped found Humpty Dumpty Christian Co-Op Preschool in Columbia.
An occupational therapist with a 4-year-old at the time, Gelatt said she was desperately searching for a preschool but ended up on the waitlist for the two preschools in Columbia.
“A couple of us who all had the same problem said, “Let’s talk to the schools or preschools and see how they function,” Gelatt said.
Then they got together and set a preschool up themselves.
Humpty Dumpty has become a solution for hundreds of parents looking for a preschool for their children. It is a cooperative preschool that lets parents play a role in a child’s early education by volunteering to assist in the classroom.
At Humpty Dumpty, parents can decide how much or how little time they are willing to spend each month. Those who choose to volunteer more frequently see reduced tuition cost for their children. There is also a “buy-out” option for parents whose schedule doesn’t have room for volunteering.
The pre-school is available for children ages 3 to 5 with four-hour programs offered two, three or five days a week.
On a typical school day, the children arrive at Forum Christian Church at 8:30 a.m. for free play for the first hour. This lets them use up some energy before starting their lessons.
After free play, there is circle time, which includes daily classroom tasks and show-and-tell. Then they sing a good morning song and eat a snack.
At 10:30, the teachers gather everyone together for music and stories, followed by “centers.”
During centers, the class is divided into smaller groups that rotate through the classroom to have lessons about broader subjects such as literacy, art, math and science.
Parent helpers will help guide the children and interact with them through the day with snacks, clean-up and special events throughout the year.
If any time is left during the day, the children can have more free play and, weather permitting, spend time outdoors.
In addition to early childhood education, the cooperative preschool environment helps build friendships among the parents.
“We’ve had so many friendships formed between parents who didn’t know each other, whose paths never would have crossed, had they not been here,” said Angela Mayer, the Humpty Dumpty director of finance and a teacher for the 3-year-old group.
“You spend so much time with a parent or both parents that you become invested in their family, and they become invested in you,” she said.
Stacie Anderson, administrative director at Humpty Dumpty, said sharing experiences and knowledge with the volunteers can be a huge help for first-time parents.
“I think that’s kind of neat about our program, too, is that we’ve been there,” Anderson said.
The advice from both teachers and other parents at Humpty Dumpty can be invaluable, said Stacy Elsbury, a mother of three.
The experience at Humpty Dumpty helped her kids become more socially ready for the kindergarten environment, she said, and Anderson was a big part of that.
“She would always say her goal was to create memories, so when they would think back on learning, it would be attached to a fun memory,” Elsbury said.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever come across another teacher who has done what she’s done in terms of that vision of trying to create memories that the kids will hang onto,” she said.