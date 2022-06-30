hen you sit down to eat that meal at a restaurant, do you ever think about what it took to put your food on the table?
At Columbia’s highly rated Barred Owl Butcher & Table, the ingredients include a staff of 35 employees and a 21-hour day.
Long-time chef Ben Parks moved to make the dream of owning his own place a reality when he found the right partner.
“Josh Smith fairly recently moved to town and had a lot of abilities and skills in charcuterie and sausage-making,” Parks said. “We sort of hooked up and realized that we had similar ideas in terms of what type of place we wanted to have and how we wanted to run it.”
The diverse menu — Parks describes it as a “Midwestern, Southern-type place” with “Mediterranean influence as well” — relies on more than 25 area farms.
Preparing for customers starts early, very early. Here’s a rundown.
2 a.m: Mariano Quesada, the only full-time baker for Barred Owl, arrives to prepare the restaurant’s daily bread, taking advantage of the empty restaurant to work undisturbed.
9 a.m: Sous-chef Shane Guinnip and the prep staff show up to debrief about the day and begin preparing for the dinner service. The staff creates the night’s dine-in menu based on the produce available that day. Parks said Guinnip and Kyle Bogden, the acting kitchen manager, are among the most important employees in the kitchen.
Noon: The meat processing staff, about a half-dozen employees, arrives to start working on the recently delivered items from farms. Jose Mejia-Guerra and Evan Gerhart oversee the process under the direction of Josh Smith.
“They’ll start getting to work on breaking down animals, grinding meat, making sausages, packaging stuff for retail, that sort of stuff,” Parks said.
4 p.m: As the rest of the staff begins to arrive, Parks huddles with the other chefs 30 minutes before opening.
“We have our daily lineup and we go over any changes that might have been made to the menu for the day,” Parks said. “It’s kind of a question and answer sort of thing. If they’ve got questions about any items or there’s anything they need to bring up, that’s when it happens.”
4:30 p.m: Doors open.
8:30/9 p.m: Barred Owl’s kitchen closes at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The bar stays open for drinks.
9:30 p.m: Once all of the customers have left, the house staff cleans the dining area while members of the kitchen staff clean the working stations.
11 p.m: After all of the receipts and tips have been counted for the day, the last two to three workers leave. Some nights, it is kitchen manager. Others, it’s the dishwashers. Whoever is last out turns off the lights, makes sure the alarms are set and locks the building.
Once the clock hits 2 a.m., the entire process begins again —unless it’s Saturday night, when preparations for the next day’s Sunday brunch have to start immediately after the dinner shift.