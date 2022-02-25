A typical Saturday for Jessica Olson and her 8-year-old daughter includes a chai latte and journaling for mom, with hot chocolate and books or games for Baylee.
The place? Toasty Goat Coffee Co. on Scott Boulevard.
The coffee shop in west Columbia features a kids’ corner where parents can watch their little ones play while they work or chat with friends. It holds books, a play kitchen — outfitted with pink and mint green coffee mugs — and a chalkboard.
This is one of Baylee’s favorite spaces, her mom said. She likes to read and loves to draw. She also watched artist Natasha Chernookaya paint a mural on one far wall — three goats sipping beverages around a table.
“I think it’s awesome,” Olson said. “It doubles as a place I can enjoy, but also, if my daughter wants to go, she’s going to have a great time too.”
Toasty Goat is part of a national trend of “play cafes,” businesses geared toward a family-friendly experience while dining. There’s a range of options in places like Long Island and Chicago, with some locations closer to home include MY Play Cafe in Lee’s Summit and Urban Fort in St. Louis.
Another cafe, called Tiny Town Play Cafe, is set to open in March in south Columbia. It will operate on a reservation basis, allowing families to spend two hours in the cafe, with a cleaning process between reservations.
There is a scattering of other Tiny Town cafes across the country, including ones in California and Pennsylvania. These new shops are slightly reminiscent of the McDonald’s PlayPlaces, with colorful plastic structures for kids to climb after munching on McNuggets and apple slices.
The first McDonald’s PlayPlace in the U.S. opened in 1987, spokesperson Griffith Wilma said in an email. These days, PlayPlaces are temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its website.
Yet Jayci Gesling, owner of the Tiny Town Play Cafe in Columbia, noticed play areas declining years before that.
“It’s just hard to find places to take kids,” Gesling said. “All the play places have closed, even restaurants that used to have play structures. Those have been ripped out.”
Gesling is a Centralia resident, former Spanish teacher and mother of three. She landed on the idea of a play cafe after visiting one in 2018 where she caught up with a friend over coffee while her kids played.
“My kids loved it. I had to drag them out of the door,” Gesling said. “It was just such a great experience.”
“And coffee, of course, is always a fantastic addition,” she said.
Customers use the multi-generational dynamic in various ways, Toasty Goat co-owner Danelle Prevette said. She mentioned a photographer who likes to edit photos while her kids hang out.
Both Gesling and Prevette are making their own children part of the business. Prevette’s four children tested the durability of the Toasty Goat play place, and Gesling said her 4-year-old recently told her mother she was ready to play in the Tiny Town playroom.
“Which is just super encouraging to me, and I just hope that this can be a place of community if nothing else,” Gesling said.
Customers aren’t all parents, Prevette said. They range from college students to middle-aged folks and older adults. Gesling hopes Tiny Town Play Cafe can have the same age diversity.
“Then we can make real connections, as humans, whether we’re 3 or 33 or 63,” Gesling said.
Both owners stressed the importance of places like this in the midst of the pandemic. With businesses and play areas closing down because of COVID-19, some parents have struggled to find an outlet for their children.
Jessica Olson, the Toasty Goat regular, said she discovered it easily because she lives nearby. She said she was intrigued by the idea of a play cafe once she saw the signs for it.
“Now it’s our favorite spot,” she said. “I have to drive by there to take (Baylee) to school, and she’ll always be like, ‘Mom, can we go this weekend?’”