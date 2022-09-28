The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty.
“I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then it stuck.”
The store works with regional and national artists to display artistic products in an accessible way.
They typically sell fine art and abstract paintings, sterling silver and beaded handmade jewelry, composition jewelry, assemblage/collage art pieces, pottery, ceramics and metal sculptures. Seasonal crafts, such as Christmas ornaments, also decorate the walls throughout the year.
The Simmons sisters cite their business ethics as a big reason why so many customers continue to come back. Aside from running the business, they volunteer their time with local charities and women’s advancement groups.
“When you own and operate your own business, you have no place to hide,” Simmons said.
“When you open a store, you are the community. It would only be natural to help Kansas City and the people,” her sister added.
Lori Feagins, an employee since 2019, described how she grew fond of the store and its upbeat atmosphere.
“In 2001, I submitted poetry here, but people come for all kinds of reasons. Honestly I hear about retail therapy, social therapy and the store’s music,” Feagins said.
Hundreds apply every year to feature their products in the store, but only two or three are accepted each cycle. Notably, the store never advertises for new artists.
“When artists get treated well,” Sloane Simmons added, “word spreads. More artists find you.”
This competitive process allows the sisters to be picky about what kinds of art and artists they choose to support. For Casey, supporting artists is more than just displaying their products.
“We have never missed an artist payment in 26 years of business,” she proclaimed, “and that consistency is essential.”
A store named Stuff has not changed location since its opening, and to the relief of loyal customers, that’s not likely to change. Although the physical store has remained the same, the sisters have expanded their reach in other ways.
Through most of 2020, a store named Stuff sold fully online in response to the pandemic, and the online store has been active ever since.
Kirk Isengard has been a customer since 1997 and said he’s been coming back ever since for the products and community.
“They were so nimble during the pandemic,” he said. “They even hosted online happy hours during the worst of quarantine, and I went to every single one.”
The Simmons sisters also work on building the brand, providing consulting services for their artists and speaking about supporting women in business.
“When you’re a woman in business, you are not allowed to fail,” Sloane Simmons said. “Because we have a casual exterior, people don’t understand we take our craft so seriously. I take my business seriously. I don’t take myself seriously.”
On a day-to-day basis, the sisters say they do not confine themselves to a routine.
“Of course there’s daily standard tasks, but you make space and time for that, and at the end of the day, each day has been so different,” Sloane Simmons said.
When discussing future plans, her sister saidw that even considering retirement is difficult. With so much of the business lying in ethical practices and consumer outreach, a store named Stuff won’t be sold or handed down unless there’s a fitting recipient, they say.
“Don’t worry, we’ll figure out something weird,” the sisters said and laughed. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Ultimately, it’s the daily interactions that keep the Simmons sisters excited about the future.
“We had a woman open the door and tell us how she drives her husband six hours for cancer treatment,” Casey said. “While she was at the hospital, the nurses recommended she come here to brighten her day. It’s stories like this that make it worth it.”