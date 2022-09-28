If You Go

What: a store named STUFF

Who: Casey and Sloane Simmons

Where: Brookside Shops, 316 W 63rd St, Kansas City, MO

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday throough Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; online only Monday and Tuesday

Contact information: 816-361-8222

Website: https://astorenamedstuff.com/

Details: Fine art and abstract paintings, sterling silver and beaded handmade jewelry, composition jewelry, assemblage/collage art pieces, pottery, ceramics, metal sculptures and seasonal crafts.