Big Tree Medical is pioneering primary patient care with a new treatment model that lets families become members for a monthly charge.
Called “concierge medicine,” this trend among clinics sets up a tiered system of subscriptions that allows patients access to three different levels of care. There are plans for both individuals and businesses.
Here are the three options for individuals — access, virtual and unlimited memberships:
• $25 a month for one person, $50 for a couple, $69 for families (basic access): Provides 24/7 text messaging with a personal care team and discounted medication and lab prices. Virtual or in-person appointments can be paid directly or billed through an insurance provider.
• $44 a month for one, $88 for a couple and $119 for families (virtual access only): Provides 24/7 text or video chat access for acute and chronic health conditions, mental health concerns and medical weight loss.
• $59 a month (unlimited access): Provides unlimited interactions at in-person clinics or through an app to treat acute conditions, chronic conditions, mental health concerns, plus prescribe medication and refer patients to specialists.
The membership models are not a substitute for health insurance. Any costs outside plan services are billed in the traditional manner with an insurance company using the traditional co-pay, co-insurance, deductible model.
Big Tree Medical was founded in 2017 by Adam Wheeler and his wife, Jen, and now has 14 primary care providers serving patients across mid-Missouri.
Little Tree Pediatrics is its clinic for children and teens with nurse practitioners positioned in Columbia, Sedalia, Boonville and Jefferson City for same-day visits. Adam Wheeler visits each community weekly for scheduled appointments.
The clinic manages chronic diseases, pediatric mental health care, and acute and preventative care, including immunizations.
The Little Tree access plan is $25 per month, the unlimited plan is $59 per month, and Little Tree Connect allows families to directly contact Adam Wheeler 24/7 for $100 per month.
Angela Boyer, who subscribes to the unlimited individual plan with Big Tree Medical, said it makes health care easy.
“I went camping one year, and I had no idea where the local pharmacy was,” Boyer said. ”I had a terrible ear infection, and so I reached out to Big Tree and they were like this is where you need to go to pick your medication.”
The 24/7 aspect of their plans can be helpful to parents, said Jen Wheeler, the Big Tree Medical co-founder.
“We often get sick overnight or on the weekends, and so I love that with our clinic someone is always on call,” she said.
“If mom is working all day and gets home to find out her kids have been sick, she can still reach out to one of us and ask if there is something she needs to do tonight,” she added.
A members-only pharmacy offers 180 medications at wholesale cost. Lab prices are also discounted for members of Big Tree Medical, which promises members of its plans priority for their appointments.
“My sister, who is a doctor at Mizzou, has one sick visit a day, so if you aren’t the first caller of the day, you have to go to urgent care,” Wheeler said. ”We’re promising that if you’re a member, we will see you today.”
The membership systems at Big Tree were created to center around patients and their needs for primary care, she said.
“With our membership model for our clinic, you’re a VIP to us,” she said.