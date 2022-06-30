Ahmad Alkadah left Syria 12 years ago. A refugee 6,500 miles from his war-torn hometown of Daraa, he is now giving Columbia a taste of his culture.The Syrian Kitchen at 600 Business Loop 70 W. is the only restaurant in Columbia that serves fresh Syrian food. It sits next to an automotive shop across from the Parkade Center and is part of The Loop business district on the north side of Columbia.
All of the produce in the Syrian Kitchen is locally grown and sourced, and the meat is purchased from a vendor in Kansas City. The 70-seat dining room includes many authentic Syrian decorations and indoor plants.
Halal meat is a requirement for Islamic meat-based dishes and a staple of Syrian cuisine. Specifically, Halal meat is slaughtered and prepared according Islamic law, while some meat, like pork, is forbidden altogether. This means the menu is entirely Halal.
Alkadah loves meat-based dishes, but his restaurant also offers vegan and vegetarian options. The Syrian Kitchen serves a number of traditional Mediterranean items as well.
“Hummus, baba ghanouj, kibbeh, labneh, grape leaves,” Alkadah listed.
Like Alkadah, all of the kitchen staff at The Syrian Kitchen are refugees. The small staff of eight kitchen workers represents three countries — Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan.
Mohamad Baker is a refugee from Sudan who arrived in Columbia sixmonths ago. He met Alkadah through the Catholic Charities refugee service, which also helped Alkadah get a job when he arrived in 2016. Alkadah says he’s been a fast learner despite having little cooking experience.
Through Catholic Charities, he got a job working for Mizzou Campus Dining Services and then in a downtown Columbia coffee shop. He soon set his sights on owning his own restaurant.
Alkadah believes it is important for refugees to get out and become part of the community through employment, attributing this attitude to his survival as a small business owner for four years.
His original plan was to own a food truck, but regulations and logistics made that difficult.
“It’s easier [to start] a restaurant actually because when you have a food truck you have to find a place to park, which can be difficult,” he said.
Alkadah said getting Columbia’s only fresh Syrian restaurant up and running was still difficult because of his refugee status.
“It was challenging for me because I’m new here in the United States, and I don’t have a credit history and have low income,” he said.
To overcome these difficulties, he sought help from his friends and the Columbia community. His friends helped fix up the building after he bought it, for example.
“They helped me a lot,” Alkadah said. “One of them, a construction guy, he helped me to fix everything here.”
Alkadah said he feels as if he has a responsibility to help change the American perception of refugees. Being a refugee is an important part of his identity, and it was a key reason to start the restaurant.
“The idea was started to show people who don’t like refugees what we can do here,” Alkadah said.
He also wanted to start a new life for himself in America. With The Syrian Kitchen up and running, he has committed himself to stay true to his roots by bringing authentic Mediterranean cooking to Columbia.
Gary and Sheila Baker discovered The Syrian Kitchen through a Columbia Facebook group and said they would definitely recommend it.
After six years in the United States and four years as a small business owner, Alkadah’s message to Columbia residents is to give Syrian food a try.
“If they don’t like it, we’re sorry,” he said. “But I’m sure they’ll like it.”
Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 573-476-6168.