Alpaca wool becomes useful felted items at this Columbia business

It took starting a business together for four friends to figure out where they fit in the picture.

Mary Licklider, Diane Peckham, Linda Coats and Carol Brown started Heartfelt Alpaca Creations as a collaborative effort, unaware of each other’s skill sets. Now, Licklider said, each of the women has found her niche.

“What we’ve learned is that what one person likes to do, the other one hates,” she said. “So we’ve kind of over the years fallen into some roles.”

Mary Licklider feeds an alpaca at Heartfelt Alpaca Creations.

Heartfelt Alpaca Creations sells needle-felted products made out of alpaca fiber — clothing, blankets, hot pads, dryer balls, coasters, neck cozies, plant fertilizer and the business’s best selling product, shoe insoles. The business is based on the same property in Boone County where Curly Eye, an alpaca farm, is located.

At Heartfelt Alpaca Creations, every day looks different, Licklider said. The company primarily advertises through word of mouth, and most of the day-to- day process revolves around creating the products. The days ebb and flow with the number of orders Heartfelt has received.

Mary Licklider restocks hay for the alpacas at Heartfelt Alpaca Creations. The farm is open to the public only four days a year, Alpaca Days in September and Small Business Saturday in November.

Licklider is in charge of bookkeeping, shipping and dealing with customers. Peckham sorts through the alpaca fiber — a task Licklider is not fond of — and creates much of the felt for the products.

Coats serves as the craftswoman — she shapes products with the company’s clicker press and handles some product decor. Brown is currently out of state, so she is not as involved in day-to-day operations.

Mary Licklider feeds Matilda, a 4-month-old alpaca, independently from the others at Heartfelt Alpaca Creations in Columbia. “I have to feed her by herself because she eats slow, and the others will ransack her food as soon as I leave,” Licklider said.

Heartfelt’s main sources of alpaca fiber are providers in the mid-Missouri area, although they get some of their fiber from other locations across the country. Licklider said the business goes through 600 to 800 pounds of fiber a year.

It opened in 2010 after the four women met during the Christmas holidays one year to talk about the felt loom, a machine that makes alpaca felt products.

This led to a trip to Kentucky, where Licklider and her husband traveled to see if she wanted to purchase a machine. She ended up buying it, and they built a studio in their Columbia garage.

After seeing income from making insoles, the business invested in a die-cutting machine called a clicker press. The company later received a USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research Education grant that allowed them to link inventory, sales and record-keeping.

Alpaca wool shoe insoles hang on display in the front of Heartfelt Alpaca Creations in anticipation of Alpaca Days Sept. 24 and 25. Mary Licklider, the owner of the store, has had this business for the past 20 years. “These are our best sellers; they keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter,” she said.

While originally from a dairy farm outside Washington, Missouri, Licklider moved to Columbia with her husband for his job. While searching for a retirement activity that would pay, she first looked into raising llamas but she soon realized alpacas were her calling.

“Alpacas have been raised for fiber for literally millennia,” she said. “The Inca creation myths have alpacas emerging from the caves with people. They’ve lived with people almost as long as dogs. And their fiber is fabulous.”

Mary Licklider, Diane Peckham, Linda Coats and Carol Brown own Heartfelt Alpaca Creations, a business that sells felted alpaca fiber products. The four started the business as collaborators sharing the work load, but they soon found themselves in specific roles within the business.

Growing up making her own clothes and being involved in 4H, Licklider is knowledgeable about textiles, despite no professional training. This allowed her to see the benefits of working with alpaca wool.

As for the future of Heartfelt Alpaca Creations, Licklider doesn’t see expansion in its future. She would like to keep the business at its current scale.

Mary Licklider refills the water buckets for the alpacas at Heartfelt Alpaca Creations in Columbia. “[The alpacas] favor a milder temperature, I can assure you they’re all hanging out in the barn,” says Licklider.

“We never set out to conquer the world with felted alpaca fiber,” she said.

Instead, she sees it as an opportunity to enjoy retirement with people she loves.

“I just think we’ve been profoundly lucky to find people that we all like and enjoy being together and working together.”

  Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism and political science

