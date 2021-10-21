After owning a Jimmy John’s franchise for over 14 years, Torrey Woodcock saw just how successful food chains can be in America.
But he decided that one popular item was missing in the national food industry.
“I realized that there is really no national pie chain, or pie-based franchises, so I saw that as an opportunity,” Woodcock said.
With his mother’s pie crust recipe, he began to sell pies to several grocery stores in the St. Louis metro area. The pies were made in a kitchen in Sullivan.
A year went by, and then, two months ago, Woodcock had the opportunity to push his up-and-coming business farther along.
He opened American Pie Co.’s first shop in Rolla at 1051 N. Bishop Ave. in what used to be a Jimmy John’s that Woodcock still owns. That franchise moved across the street from the American Pie Co. on the campus of Missouri University of Science and Technology.
American Pie Co. offers a variety of pies from sweet to savory. Full frozen pies start at $14.95 and can be baked to order for an additional $5. A frozen mini-quiche costs $4.45, while frozen mini-pies and pot pies cost $4.95. They can be baked to order free of charge. A four pack is $14.95.
The sweet pies include granny’s apple, tart cherry, spiced peach and St. Louis blueberry, among others
The shop also has a savory pie menu that includes chicken pot pie, shepherd’s pie and quiches.
In addition to pie, the shop offers real fruit smoothies, a garden bar where customers can make their own salads and an espresso bar. Coffee, salad and pie were deliberate choices for the menu, Woodcock said.
“Obviously coffee has just blown up over the last five to 10 years especially in the younger generation,” he said. “Being on a college campus, we thought that would be a nice thing to complement what we have right there, as well.”
Every pie that American Pie Co. sells is made by professional bakers at the kitchen in Sullivan. The company sources coffee beans and other ingredients from St. Louis.
“I get several trucks a week, and that keeps all of our produce fresh for our open-garden salad bar,” said Luke Dalton, the general manager. “That’s what keeps everything top notch.”
The store can put together customizable gift boxes and will ship pies on dry ice anywhere in the Midwest.
Woodcock, a veteran who served in the military for 19 years, wanted the pie company brand to center around the country that he served. The packaging for the frozen pies, for example, displays both the American flag and the first sentence of the Declaration of Independence.
The shop’s modern farmhouse aesthetic is achieved with a set of wooden barn doors that lead into the kitchen, hanging ceiling lights and large glass windows that showcase the bustling street scene in front.
“Pies are obviously a traditional American item, and I wanted to kind of tie it to that without being too in your face and cheesy about it,” Woodcock said. “Just kind of subtle details.”
Devin Starr, who used to work for Woodcock at Jimmy John’s, said American Pie Co. sets itself apart from other food outlets.
“Campus is right here, and there is nowhere else in town to my knowledge that serves meat pies like this,” Starr said.
Although it is in its early stages, Woodcock believes American Pie Co. fills a solid niche in the market and will connect with a lot of people.
“I think there’s a craving for (a) throwback of their grandma, just that warm feeling of being in Grandma’s house and Grandma making a scratch-made pie,” Woodcock said. “So (I am) just trying to tie into all those feelings and build a brand around it, and this is the start.”
According to Dalton, the atmosphere created by the employees is American Pie Co.’s best quality.
“Everybody I hired was the top notch,” he said. “Everyone on staff is the best I’ve ever worked with in all of my previous jobs combined. That’s definitely the heart of this, everybody that’s put in the hard work to make this a reality.”
Woodcock also has a reputation of his own.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working for him. He’s a very honest person, and he’s not afraid to put on an apron and get behind the counter and work when it’s really busy,” Starr said.
Woodcock has two goals: grow the business and get to a point where they can give back to veterans organizations. With this first store, he hopes to create his own chain.
“I think we will have something that we can market and sell as a franchise, so those are my two goals,” he said, “just be a national franchise and then also be at a point where we can have a greater cause and just keep running our stores.”