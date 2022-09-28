For 17 years , David Runge traveled across the country as a catastrophe claims representative for State Farm Insurance . After visiting a friend in Mexico, Missouri, he decided to buy the property next door.
Although he was about to retire, Runge didn’t want to spend his days without purpose. Since he enjoyed studying grapes and the way they grew, and because soybean and corn growss well in Missouri, he figured making wine would be a good side gig.
After taking wine classes at Missouri State University- Mountain Grove, the idea of starting a vineyard eventually became a reality. That’s how Hummingbird Vineyard and Winery was born.
“In my travels, I was out in Napa Valley, and I love seeing rows of grapes," Runge said. "So I thought when I retire, it would give me something to do. I would grow some grapes.”
Originally from Bloomington, Illinois, Runge had no plans to start a vineyard, but after his mentor suggested that he use the grapes to make wine, he decided to start the business.
After getting positive feedback from his first batch of wine, he continued with the idea.
The wine earned the title of Top 10 Best Winery in Mid-Missouri in 2017. The wine menu includes dry white table wine, Chambourcin, Missouri Norton, all day red, autumn frost, nectar, semi-sweet vignole, hickory ridge apple wine and a special fifth anniversary Gerty’s blend.
Runge said the most popular wines are Autumn Frost and semi-sweet Vignole. He describes Autum Frost as a silky voluptuous blended wine with a brilliant red hue and a sweet naturally grapey appeal. The Vignole is a pale yellow, crisp, clear white wine with a cistrusy, off dry, light-bodied flavor.
Runge has two employees who work at the vineyard, and he tries to recruit as many people as he can for the seasonal grape harvest.
“Fermentation is probably three to five to 14 days…and then the white wine you might be able to bottle it in six months, but the red wine takes pretty much almost a year for it to get to where you want to be,” he said.
Runge advertises Hummingbird Vineyard and Winery on social media and internet sites, but he said a lot of people find out about the vineyard when passing through Mexico or reading about it on Google.
“I have advertised on the radio, social media, the local paper, TV, but mostly Facebook and the internet," he said. "During the week, a lot of times, we get people from Kansas City and St. Louis passing through who Google 'winery,' and they come here.”
Hummingbird Vineyard doesn’t just serve wine to guests. It has wood-fired pizza choices, including BBQ chicken, Hawaiian and buffalo chicken, as well as appetizers such as mozzarella sticks and wings.
A bottle of wine costs $13 to $18, and a glass of any wine costs $5. The vineyard also sells beer and slushies, priced at $3 and $10.
Last year, the vineyard produced around 1,400 gallons of wine but if he wanted to go further, Runge said more modern equipment is needed.
“I'd love to get to the point where I bow out a little bit, do a little less. I also cook the pizza besides the wine," he said.
For now, although he is satisfied, he said he might expand.
"I do want to go much further," he said. "I've got three more acres I could plant grapes. And once you get things under control with what we got, I'd like to finish planting the other side.”