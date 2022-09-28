In 2013, then-Kansas City local Crystal Wiebe had an idea: Design a bottle opener that attaches to a dog collar. She called it the Beer Paw.
When she brought a set to a St. Patrick’s Day event in Kansas City to sell, the idea was met with enthusiasm. Wiebe discovered she could combine a love of dogs with beer as a brand.
Her company Beer Paws emerged from this idea, reflected in her slogan, “For the love of good times with good dogs.”
With this niche in mind, Wiebe went on to develop what is now Beer Paws’ core product — a high-protein, high-fiber dog treat made with spent grains from breweries.
She takes spent grain, the fiber-rich barley malt left over from beer making and repurposes a byproduct that is usually trashed by breweries.
In 2013, Wiebe developed a recipe for non-alcoholic doggy beer and added it to her product line. Originally she developed the beef-flavored beer with her older dog in mind, aiming to use it as food topper to encourage good eating habits. It contains glucosamine, which is often used to alleviate joint pain in older dogs.
“It’s also an awesome way to celebrate a dog’s birthday or special occasions,” Wiebe said. “You can serve it to them straight; you can freeze it in ice cube trays and mix it with other things.”
At the company’s peak, Wiebe was partnering with 75 different breweries across the country to obtain spent grains. Wholesale also became a key part of her business, with many of these breweries carrying her products in their stores and specialty shops.
Wiebe spread the word about Beer Paws and its offerings through the local and regional event circuit, taking her products to beer festivals and farmer’s markets and on the road to events like the Great American Beer Fest in Denver.
“At the height of the event marketing days, Beer Paws was represented at up to four events every single week,” Wiebe said. “It was pretty intense there for a while.”
Until 2015, Wiebe worked a corporate job on top of assembling her own products out of her Waldo home. At one point, she said she had four commercial ovens and two mixers at home to keep up with inventory demands as her business grew.
“I would come home, and I would be baking dog treats or packaging them or brewing up dog beer, whatever task there was until late into the night,” Wiebe said. “Oftentimes I would fall asleep on the couch while biscuits were still baking.”
Beer Paws outgrew Wiebe’s house in 2019, and she began a partnership with Kayla Swatzell at Barkville Bakery in Peculiar, Missouri. Swatzell, who specializes in baking dog treats, cookies and cakes, began learning how to bake Beer Paws’ spent grain treats on top of her Barkville Bakery offerings.
In 2019, the pair signed a lease on Swatzell’s current space in Peculiar where she now manages the manufacturing for both businesses.
This transition in Wiebe’s business was executed in preparation to achieve her lifetime goal of moving to Hawaii, where she has lived and managed Beer Paws remotely since October 2020.
By the time Wiebe made the move, her business partner Swatzell was trained in making Beer Paws spent grain dog treats and ready to start working as an independent co-packer for Beer Paws.
After meeting at an event in 2018, Swatzell said she and Wiebe formed a mentor-mentee relationship since she was newer to the dog business in Kansas City.
“It is definitely a special and unique situation,” Swatzell said. “A lot of times you go into a business partnership, and you don’t really know what you’re getting yourself into. But Crystal and I developed a friendship and a mentorship as a baseline before truly becoming business partners.”
Beer Paws has continued to expand its offerings, which now include iced cookies for dogs, dog gear, branded clothing, coffee, koozies and other accessories, as well as a popular Advent calendar for dogs.
One longtime customer and craft beer lover, Piper Lee, discovered Beer Paws treats at Boulevard Brewing Co. and was immediately interested in the story of the local business.
Wiebe and Lee met for the first time to grab drinks and the two clicked.
While the concept of spent grain dog treats and a desire to support the local business drew her in, Lee has remained loyal to Beer Paws products since 2015, in part because of the friendship she formed with Wiebe.
“I think it’s a really neat business to have in parallel to the craft beer world,” Lee said. “And it’s a great way for breweries to show they support your pets.”
Lee’s boxer, Caesar, gets to enjoy his favorite Beer Paws treats in flavors like peanut butter and beet-mint several times during the week.
Beer Paws’ growth since 2013 has taken the company’s doggy beer and spent grain dog treats outside the U.S.
After COVID-19 halted larger events like beer festivals and expos, Wiebe shifted her attention toward wholesale.
Now, wholesale encompasses about 50% of her business, which includes buyers in Puerto Rico, Guam and Europe.
“My goal with Beer Paws from the beginning was always to have a national brand with strong Midwest roots,” she said. “That’s still how I feel about it. And I hope I can just kind of keep growing that presence.”