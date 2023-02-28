In, 2009 MU researchers and professors Harold Huff and Fu-hung Hsieh made a breakthrough in their plant studies.
Their goal? To mimic meat texture with plant proteins. After decades of research, they were able to replicate the texture of chicken using soybeans, Missouri’s No. 1 crop.
At the same time, Ethan Brown visited MU in search of alternative uses for soybeans. Brown met Huff and Hsieh, began a collaboration and eventually licensed their plant protein.
This would become the genesis of Beyond Meat, with Ethan Brown as CEO.
From its inception, Beyond Meats has always been tethered to Columbia and MU — the home of its founders. In 2012, the company launched its first product, Chicken Free Strips, on Whole Foods’s shelves in California.
The same year, the company also opened its first processing plant in Columbia. A year later, it debuted nationally.
The company opened a second manufacturing facility in Columbia in 2018, generating more than 250 new jobs.
Since then, Beyond Meat has grown exponentially in both inventory and size. Eventually, it expanded into chain restaurants, like Carl’s Jr. and Panda Express, and retailers like Target and Walmart.
Beyond Meat went public on the NASDAQ exchange, under BYND, in 2018, becoming the first plant-based meat company to do so.
Now a household name, Beyond Meat has come a long way since 2009 with its product on shelves around the globe. But, the company would not exist without university effort and assistance.
Steps toward success
It’s known that MU is a catalyst in the Columbia economy; a large percentage of jobs and revenue comes from the university.
A lesser-known effort from the university is derived from the Technology Advancement Office, which offers a process that enables university researchers to patent and market their inventions.
The Technology Advancement Office serves as a partner for MU employees and entrepreneurs. According to its website, the office “translates innovations into products, jobs and businesses.”
University innovations range from medical advancements to kitchen products. The office aids the process, which consists of five steps, from helping create a grant proposal to patenting and proposing products developed using university resources and funding.
Beyond Meat went through this process. First, the product or invention is submitted to the Technology Advancement Office through an invention disclosure form. Here, the inventors are able to disclose key information about the product, including the invention itself and key contributors.
Second, after evaluating the market potential of a product, the office will work toward securing intellectual property protection, usually in the form of a patent.
Third, the office will assist in identifying and connecting contributors to commercial partners and investors.
Fourth, after a connection has been established, the office will aid the negotiation process of the license.
The fifth and final step is when the office starts to manage the account, and the relationships, in order to maintain the rules and regulations set during licensing.
How the office works
On average, the Technology Advancement Office receives around 110 invention disclosures in a year. Not all disclosures make it through the full process — some fizzle out along the way.
It’s the job of the office to start the process and help determine whether the product could be successful.
Samuel Bish, a senior technology transfer manager for life sciences in the Technology Advancement Office, becomes involved in the later steps of the licensing process for Beyond Meat.
Bish comes in, often after licensing is in place, and acts as a middleman for the two parties. He manages the relationship and technology, and works toward what he calls the “Three Way Win.”
His method is as simple as it sounds — the three areas in which the parties involved can profit from. The first win is if a company is able to make a product and make money.
The second, if the license agreement goes through, is that both the university and the inventor get a percentage of the profit.
Third, if the company makes it to market, it not only helps the company but the university and the contributors as well.
Helping Beyond Meat
Bish was able to assist Beyond Meat, as well as Huff, Hsieh and the university before the licensing deal went to market.
“Our goal is to support them in whatever way we can in that step, to try and get them to a product,’’ he said.
Bish continues his work with the parties until the licensing expires or is terminated. Beyond Meat refinanced the terms of the licensing agreement and redirected the revenue toward an MU scholarship, the “Go Beyond” scholarship.
Toward the end of the process, Bish was able to visit the Beyond Meat facility in Columbia and see the process firsthand.
“Not every technology that comes in the door is going to be used out in commercial manufacturing,” Bish said. “It was cool to be able to see that what I’m doing, a small part of it, is having a real impact. Because I can see it out in the community, rather than just in the lab.”
Other notable patents that have been through the Technology Advancement Office include Elemental Enzymes and ThermAvant Technologies Burnout Mugs.