Since 1997, McDowell Lincoln has been the sole manufacturer and owner of Bittersweet Apothecary, which offers artisan soaps, creams, scrubs, home care products and others she makes in her home studio.
The manifesto behind her business, she said, is making quality chemical-free skincare products that don’t break the bank.
“If I can’t eat it, I don’t want to put it on my body,” she said.
Small tributes to her family dot her apothecary on the first floor of a century-old home in historic Liberty.
On a ledge in her shop is a framed photo of McDowell Lincoln and the third link in the soapmaker chain — her aunt, Vivian. She also offers a Back to Basic’s home care product line, which is an ode to her grandmother, Lucy, and her zero-waste habits.
In 1997, McDowell Lincoln’s business consisted of soap and bath salt. She crafted 100 bars of soap out of her home and sold them to shops in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.
A self-proclaimed one-woman show, she now turns out 20,000 bars a year in a home studio and has 5,000 regular customers at her shop.
Along the way, she has added skincare products such as facial oils, serums, face creams, lip balm, a shampoo, hair oil, facial masks and more. She also makes household products, including dish and laundry soap, all-purpose house cleaner, car spice, and aromatic spray, all with the goal of using the fewest ingredients with the most powerful effect, she said.
“I’ve always had an interest in products that didn’t have chemicals in them that were effective,” she said. “You use them for the first time, and you’re like, ‘Hey, I noticed a big difference.”
It was important from the beginning that she have a studio in her home, so she didn’t need to shift to a warehouse setting. To her, soap making is a finicky chemistry to master and a process she doesn’t share.
“Soap making is a real personal thing for me,” McDowell Lincoln said. “It’s like a yoga class.”
Though it is therapeutic for her, she also said it can be a physically demanding and even dangerous. All soaps require sodium hydroxide as an ingredient to mix with water, which produces caustic fumes early in the process.
The finished product has no harmful substances — only what McDowell Lincoln considers to be the purest ingredients — olive oil, coconut, organic palm, spring water and essential oils.
Before it is packaged, the soap is cured for four to six weeks and pH tested before being wrapped to sell.
She said she is always experimenting with new scents, and today, a shopper can find fresh peach, Indian summer, sandalwood, white jasmine and cornmint products.
Another shop offering is the Scent Your Own department, where customers are able to develop their own using different essential oils and fragrances. The personalized scents can then be applied to a variety of body essentials, like body spray and dry oil.
In addition to skin care, shoppers will also find artisan items handpicked by McDowell Lincoln, ranging from hand-woven bags imported from Spain to wide-brimmed bohemian-inspired hats and clothing she purchases from a California manufacturer.
The apothecary, with its aged wood flooring, vintage tile, plants and antique furnishings, is an extension of McDowell Lincoln’s home and things she is attracted to.
“I draw inspiration from things you would least think, like just taking a walk in the park,” McDowell Lincoln said. “I’ve had inspiration from colors, from things that you never would imagine you’d be inspired by, like my grandma, Lucy.”
Liberty local Brenda McCoy said she has been visiting the shop for about five years and is a Bittersweet Apothecary regular who keeps returning for the natural products and customer experience.
“I’m very much customer-service oriented, and Jill is ideal,” she said. “She knows her customers, she knows what we like and she gives us these awesome products.”
McCoy came into the shop recently for her favorite fall soap fragrance, Persian Pear, one of eight fall scents McDowell Lincoln will roll out during eight weeks of fall.
This month, she will begin making her 12 days of Christmas seasonal soap collection ahead of the holiday season, when her manufacturing volume quadruples.
Every customer who stops by the shop is met with a warm greeting, and many are longtime customers who share life updates and advice or inquire about the status of their favorite products.
“This is my second home, and I feel like it’s friends coming over, you know,” McDowell Lincoln said. “My customers are like friends coming to visit.”
Customers can buy Bittersweet Apothecary products exclusively through the website, www.bittersweetapothecary.com, or brick-and-mortar shop.