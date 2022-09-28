John Stark Logan was born into a world of apples.
His grandfather, father and uncle all worked at the family commercial fruit tree business that specialized in cultivating apple varieties. His mother brought apples to his football games for teammates to share.
In college, he took up winemaking, experimenting with fruit instead of grapes — raspberries, strawberries, peaches and, of course, apples.
As it turnd out, growing up around an orchard paid off.
Black Bear Cider, established in St. Louis in 2016, is the culmination of Logan’s passion for producing and harvesting apples.
“It’s a lot of hard work and really time-consuming, but it’s a labor of love,” he said.
When it was still just a hobby, Logan would make dozens of types of cider, each each using different blends of apple varieties and even other fruit.
Once it became a business, he decided it made the most sense to continue experimenting but narrow the year-round options to the “core four,” — dry cider and semi-dry cider, and two blended ciders, Harvest Peach and Mighty Current.
Because of the already saturated market of syrupy-sweet cider, Black Bear does not focus on sweet varieties. Preferences among American consumers have also changed, Logan said.
When cider was first commercialized in the U.S., it was made to be firmly on the sweet side. Over time, people started to look for something more authentic, he said.
“We were trying to offer something that was Missouri-grown, Missouri-made and a little bit drier,” he said.
Both dry and semi-dry ciders are fermented to dryness, but the dry cider is aged in Missouri white oak, while semi-dry is blended with fresh-pressed apple juice to give it a touch of sweetness.
Harvest Peach and Mighty Current are both what are calleed “fruit ciders,” made like the others but blended with a secondary fruit. Harvest Peach uses fresh peaches, and Mighty Current, a reference to the nearby Mississippi River, uses black currants and dark cherries.
The company is involved in the production of the cider from grafting to bottling, labeling and distribution.
Most apple trees are not self-fertile, and planting the seeds from an apple will not always yield the same kind, Logan said. Grafting is performed to produce the desired fruit.
This process involves taking cuttings called scions from a tree that bears the specific apple type and adding, or grafting, that scion to rootstock planted in the ground. If the graft succeeds, in a year or two it will be transplanted in the main orchard in Pike County.
Many of the apples used by Black Bear Cider are grafted by Logan himself, who also picks, presses, packages and distributes the cider. He receives help from his wife, but they have no official employees.
“I wear many hats in the business,” Logan said. “The cider maker, the accountant, the payroll administrator, the phone answerer and the secretary.”
Apples are picked in the fall and then pressed. Logan worked with the Amish and a machine shop back in his hometown of Louisiana, Missouri, to build a rack and cloth cider press.
But the laborious nature of pressing apples means he tries to be selective about the varieties he presses himself. Sometimes, other local apple growers send their own already-pressed juice to ferment in Black Bear Cider’s tanks.
The company uses white wine yeast to ferment its juice in a slow process that keeps more of the juice’s original characteristics.
Afterward, it’s transferred to a different tank for secondary fermentation. The fermented juice can then be carbonated, sent to a wood barrel for aging or moved to another tank for further maturation.
After bottling, kegging or canning the cider, Logan hand-distributes it to local retailers around the St. Louis and eastern Missouri area — Gezellig, Saint Louis Hop Shop, all four locations of The Wine and Cheese Place and Two Rivers Marina, just outside Louisiana, Missouri.
On top of running Black Bear Cider, Logan has a 9-to-5 day job. The cider business is, as he calls it, his “dream side gig.”
“For me, this is my passion,” he said. “This is a dream. My family has a long history with apple growing.”
His first job was watering and taking care of the plants at the family fruit tree business. Eventually, he was promoted to the basement, helping customers pick the type of tree they wanted to buy.
That eventually led to his wine-and-cider-making phase, meant just for friends and family to enjoy. That was when Logan was making dozens of types of cider, coming up with all sorts of ideas and flavors he wanted to experiment with.
“In my dreams almost, I would wake up and think of a cider, or something that I wanted to do,” he said.
Since then, his semi-dry and Harvest Peach varieties have won awards, one silver and one bronze medal each, at the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition. Last year, Black Bear Cider submitted 10 ciders, and they all medaled.
The short-term goal is to find a permanent location so the company can have a tasting room and produce more special-release, small-reserve batches. But long-term, the dream is just to keep making cider.
“I’ll probably do this till the day I die,” Logan said. “I’ll probably be 90 years old still in the cidery, serving cider to folks.”