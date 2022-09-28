After Pat McCarty attended his first meeting with the Blacksmiths Association of Missouri in 1981, he was hooked.
At first, it was just a hobby. McCarty would head to the wooden shed he built himself and experiment with metals.
But as time passed, people began to notice his work. They asked him to make pieces for their homes, and soon enough, McCarty had started a business.
Forty-one years later, he continues his work as a blacksmith at Washington Forge in Washington, Missouri, a venture that caters to the entire state.
“It kind of snowballed into a business,” he said. “When I retired, I took it up full time.”
McCarty creates a variety of metal pieces, ranging from the ironwork on wooden chests to metal cutlery and kitchenware. He has made sculptures and flowers for the galleries in downtown Washington that sell his pieces, and he recently experimented with metal masks.
Through reshaping old, forgotten pieces of metal into works of art, McCarty has found a way to bring new life to old parts.
“That’s what still fascinates me,” he said. “I can do that with a little ugly piece of metal I found. Sometimes, the uglier the piece of metal, the better.”
There is beauty in nuance and color, he believes, and tries to think outside the box by adding assorted materials, such as wood, glass, car parts and marbles.
Although no day is the same, he tries to maintain one aspect of his routine. Years ago, he took a few blacksmith classes with an instructor who told him something that would stick with him for the rest of his career.
“Every morning, when you go off to start work, make something simple,” he said. “’Make a nail. Make a leaf. Get your mind in the right place.’”
“I’ve tried doing that over the years, and every morning, I try to make a leaf. They all come out a little bit different.”
By exploring different types of metal, as well as imitating a variety of leaves, McCarty said this mindset has helped him become a better blacksmith.
“In order to be good at something, you have to do it,” he said. “The repetition has to be there. Sometimes that can be boring, but when you start off with making something beautiful, there is nothing boring about it.”
Through multiple programs McCarty has participated in during his career, he has become involved in blacksmithing in Missouri and nationwide.
Every fall, he travels to Silver Dollar City to demonstrate his craft and make pieces for buyers. Through Missouri’s Folk Arts program, he has been able to take on a few students, and he has taught at the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina, teaching a one-week class and up to 12 students at a time.
To honor his involvement with the Blacksmiths Association of Missouri, McCarty dedicated himself to making 100 chests for the association. Making two a year, he just completed the 70th.
“I only have 30 left to do, so if I live that long, I’ll get them done,” he said with a laugh.
McCarty said he is experienced in woodworking and not only makes the ironwork for the chests but can also cut the lumber and finish it. Although he had little experience at the start, he believes in learning by doing.
“Whatever I thought about doing, I just jumped in to do it, whether I knew how or not,” he said. “You kind of just learn as you go.”
Woodworking started it all. While in the Navy during the Vietnam War, he was introduced to carpentry, which gave him the skills to build his own home after he returned to Missouri.
His learn-by-doing philosophy led him to his first meeting with the Blacksmiths Association in 1981. Now, he works in the shed he built on his property.
McCarty said he has no plans to stop working. As for the future of blacksmithing, he said everyone needs the work of blacksmiths. Many things cannot be created any other way.
Although it was a dying art in the ‘70s, blacksmithing has since made a comeback, and there is significant interest in learning about it.
McCarty’s son has also gotten involved, helping his father, and has worked with him to prepare for the visits to Silver Dollar City.
“When most people think of blacksmithing, they think of horseshoes,” McCarty said. “But that’s just one of the facets of it.”
Blacksmiths made needles for quilters and tools for masons and carpenters, he said.
“They were kind of jack-of-all-trades,” he said. “This still continues on to this day. People are always bringing me oddball things to recreate.”