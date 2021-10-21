Deep in the hilly backcountry of eastern Missouri, Lisa Thompson works from her garage to create custom works of steel.
From hooks to letter openers, decorative garden ornaments and commissioned pieces, Thompson creates it all from the home forge in her garage.
Thompson launched The Farrier’s Wife Blacksmith Shop in 2018 with the idea of earning extra income. As she learned her craft through once-a-week classes, she started to experiment. Soon, she was earning enough money to buy more tools.
In a given day, Thompson wakes up and goes right to work. She spends all morning working on pieces to sell or creating works of art to show or fulfill a commission. When she stops for lunch, she often gives herself a set time to eat and then gets back to work.
The work of a blacksmith may seem grueling, but Thompson explained that the weight of the hammer and the anvil do most of the work.
A single hook can take Thompson anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes. Making larger, more detailed items can vary from hours to days. But no matter the project, Thompson is passionate about improving her ability and refining her technique.
“As my skill grew and my income grew, it’s almost sustainable,” she said.
The art of blacksmithing requires an anvil, forge, eye protection, gloves and a hammer to manipulate the metal. A blacksmith can achieve the desired shape after heating the metal and hammering it while it is glowing red.
As the metal cools, it hardens, so it must be reheated for further shaping.
The level of detail on a single piece is determined by what the customer wants. Thompson can create spirals by twisting the metal and pulling on it with a clamp. Hooks and curves are made by bending the hot metal. Daggers and letter openers are finished by hammering and flattening the heated metal and sharpening the edges.
Recently, Thompson created a decorated door for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce DOORS on Tour event. Local artists showcased their art and “gave the community a memorable symbol for visitors and residents,” according to the Farmington Chamber of Commerce website. Thompson handcrafted a dogwood tree complete with flowers from steel.
Making art and functional pieces from steel isn’t the only thing The Farrier’s Wife Blacksmith Shop has to offer.
Thompson gives demonstrations alongside other blacksmiths. She said she and her husband set up their equipment and “have a lot of fun” showing others their art.
Although she’s now comfortable giving demonstrations, she said her first one at Jefferson Landing was stressful: “I was so nervous” she said. “(It) Just really stressed me out.”
Thompson also offers lessons to people of all ages willing to give blacksmithing a try.
Angela Plumley took her two children in for a lesson and said it was inspirational.
“Specifically for my daughter, I think it was empowering for her to see a woman in that role,” Plumley said.
“I totally felt like she was prepared and understood that you know how to work with kids and how to keep them safe.”
But blacksmithing wasn’t always on Thompson’s radar. With the support of her husband, she began her business out of passion and drive.
She hopes to continue teaching and sharing her knowledge with others. In addition to teaching, making more structural pieces and larger art pieces, such as gates.
Overall, the main takeaway from her work as a blacksmith is to persevere through the tough obstacles with passion and drive.
“It’s taught me a lot about patience, and it’s been hugely rewarding for me,” she said. “I finally feel like I have an identity.”