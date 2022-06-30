Bud’s Classic BBQ, a new dining destination for barbecue lovers in Columbia, opened in the summer of 2021. For Jason Paetzold, the owner of Bud’s and a Columbia newcomer, it pays homage to his roots in the Lone Star State.
“For the barbecue scene, it’s really great because we’re bringing true Texas-style barbecue — wood-fired ,” Paetzold said. “That is really a craft and that’s special in its own right, but more importantly is seeing friends [and] family come together and just share trays of barbecue.”
Family and barbecue
Family and barbecue both played large roles in Paetzold’s life when he was growing up in Texas, and the name of his restaurant, “Bud’s,” is more than a brand to him.
“First and foremost, this is named after my grandfather,” Paetzold said. “Growing up in West Texas, we were a cattle family, and barbecue is just in our DNA.
“Barbecue is more than just great food. It’s really about the community. Some of my best memories as a child were either of my father or grandfather, and a lot of those were eating barbecue.”
Not his first rodeo
This isn’t Paetzold’s first rodeo as a restaurateur.
“I had a group of restaurants based out of Kansas City, and after selling those, I came here to Columbia, and was really just blown away by this location — what it represented being right across the street from the university, what it meant being downtown,” Paetzold said. “This was the perfect opportunity.”
Bud’s, 304 S. Ninth St., creates hand-written menus each day with items different from the day before.
“[Changing the menu] allows us to be creative and to really show our craft,” Paetzold said. “It keeps us on our toes and allows us to really pursue barbecue in the Midwest, which has become very stagnant.
“We’re trying to show that classic barbecue technique can be paired with culinary adventure — you can have a lot of fun with it.”
Meats at Bud’s so far include prime brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, jalapeno cheddar sausage, smoked turkey, smoked chicken, pork belly burnt-ends, barbacoa and hamburgers. These can be accompanied by sides like mac-and-cheese, coleslaw and biscuits.
Customer favorites
Jim Yankee, a regular at the restaurant, said he loves everything about Bud’s.
“It’s the best barbecue in Columbia, and now I’ll add the best cheeseburger in Columbia to that list,” Yankee said. “The atmosphere is awesome; it really is just great all around.”
Vanessa Bowman, another frequent customer, said she was surprised by how much she enjoyed the restaurant when it first opened.
“I don’t eat a ton of meat,” Bowman said, “but I love their burgers, all their sides and the desserts.”
Simple, traditional methods
Paetzold credits the success of Bud’s to simple, traditional-style barbecue methods that have been used for decades.
“We do everything in house,” he said. “But the great thing about Texas barbecue is there’s not a lot of secrets. Salt and pepper is really the main thing we use for seasoning. It’s more about the time, the attention to detail and the craft of really managing a clean fire.”
Bud’s has been able to thrive despite opening during the pandemic, and Paetzold said he wants to grow the brand in the future with more locations.
“We’ve got miles to go before we sleep,” Paetzold said. “We love serving the community, and we’re going to develop Bud’s as a brand that is known not only through Columbia, but throughout the state of Missouri and beyond.”