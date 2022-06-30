ising grocery store meat prices have consumers looking for different options to stock their fridges.
One option is to buy larger quantities of meat from smaller local processors and farmers.
This option may offer a bargain and better taste, but there are obstacles. It has a steep upfront price and requires storage space that some people don’t have.
An entire cow runs roughly 900 pounds hanging, selling at $3.15 a pound, according to William Payne, owner of Cuttin’ Up Custom Meat Processing in Leeton.
‘So you’re looking at about $2,700 at that point,” Payne said. “But if you break it down based on the pounds of meat that you receive, you’re less than $5 a pound on average across the board.”
Sheila Long, who works at the USDA meat processing plant Cabool Kountry Meats, said most of her customers buy monthly bundles and save 35% or more compared to standard supermarket prices.
“If you’re comparing it to Whole Foods or something like that, they’re probably saving 50% or more,” Long said.
Corrina Smith, the executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, said supply chain disruptions have caused a surge in customers buying meat from independent sources like local farmers.
“There were some shortages at the grocery store, and people started to recognize and realize the importance of local meat,” Smith said. “A lot of that increase has just continued.”
George Luebbering is a central Missouri livestock farmer and owner of meat business Tender N Tasty Beef. Like Cuttin’ Up, Tender N Tasty offers individual cuts as well as larger quantities.
Luebbering said there are both costs and benefits to buying meat in bulk.
“You have more of an outlay of money up front,” he said. “But you know you have meat in your freezer all the time. You don’t have to worry about grocery stores running out, and it’s a higher quality.”
Payne also said the quality and taste of the meat are benefits of buying locally.
“Surprisingly, we get a lot of people who live in town or up in the city that drive down and buy from us,” Payne said. “But people are beginning to understand the difference between the way we process. So it looks different, tastes different.”
Columbia Farmers Market patron Michaela Pope said she recently began buying locally sourced meat at the market.
“Just the taste and the flavor of it is really different,” she said. “I guess it’s more flavorful.”
While the idea of buying locally sourced meat in bulk has both economic and flavor advantages, there are other considerations, such as how to store that much meat.
A half of ground beef from Tender N Tasty fills about eight boxes that are 1-foot- by-8-inches and 2-feet long. According to an article from the Chicago Tribune, one cubic foot of freezer space can accommodate approximately 35 pounds of food.
Luebbering said this amount of meat can last in the freezer up to two years, and that most households could go through it in six to eight months.
“Obviously, you’re going to lose a little bit of flavor once it gets two years old, but it’s still safe to eat and lasts a long time,” Luebbering said. “So most people, we try to sell them what we think they will eat in a year’s time.”
However, that amount of meat can run at a steep upfront cost. Luebbering said a quarter of beef at Tender N Tasty runs between $750 to $800. Beyond storage and cost considerations, there are other practical limitations to buying meat in bulk.
Jamille Palacios Rivera, an assistant teaching professor of applied and agricultural economics at MU, said accessibility is a factor in a family’s ability to buy meat in bulk.
“If consumers are going to go to processors directly, they have to have the means to get there. So, location is very important,” she said. “Even if these butchers are located in urban areas, they may be inaccessible to some consumers that rely on public transportation.”
Palacios Rivera said a family’s inability to go to an independent meat processor may be because they aren’t familiar with the option.
But for a family able to afford the upfront cost of the meat, buying in larger quantities can make sense.
“If you have a large enough family size and are a meat lover and have storage and the purchasing power, it makes sense for that kind of family,” Palacios Rivera said.
For those families, Luebbering said, “you don’t have to worry about grocery stores running out, and it’s a higher quality…and the steaks are phenomenal.”