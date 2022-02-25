In 2014, Michelle Mathews was rushing her daughter to the MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
The girl’s appendix had ruptured, and she needed surgery. Shaken and terrified, Mathews’ head was spinning. But when they arrived at the hospital, a child life specialist walked into the room to calm them down.
“It made me feel so much better,” Mathews said. “I burst into tears because I was so darn proud of that child life specialist. She just completely changed the experience, and it was such a good thing.”
Child life specialists are trained to help families manage the unfamiliar, sometimes scary, situations they confront in a hospital. The specialists at MU Children’s Hospital foster a positive environment for patients to help them feel secure and relaxed in a medical setting. They use toys, games, rewards and age-appropriate language to explain what’s going on.
“It doesn’t have to be any sort of special trauma, although we do help a lot with that,” said Christina McHenry, the Child Life program manager at MU. “It could even just be a normal hospital visit.”
To become a child life specialist at MU involves acquiring a deep understanding of child development and the roles of all the medical teams in a hospital. The specialist must also be well-versed in family dynamics to determine the best possible ways to serve a child.
Nora Hager, Child Life program director and instructor at MU, said her staff reminds the students that children don’t live in a bubble. Each belongs to a network of complicated relationships that operate as a family.
One way MU prepares its students to work with children at different age and stages is to spend time inside the child development lab in Stanley Hall on campus. The lab is actually a preschool that gives students hands-on experience and practical lessons.
Mathews is the director of the child development lab. In her tenure as a professor and teacher, she has found that working directly with children is the best way to learn.
“You could read a textbook all day long,” she said, “but if you’re in a classroom with actual 3-year-olds, it all kind of clicks and makes sense.”
She shared another personal experience with a child life specialist that confirmed her faith in the program. When another one of her daughters broke an elbow, a child life specialist intervened to distract the girl with bubbles and toys. That helped alleviate the stress of the situation.
“I wish I didn’t have to go to the hospital,” Mathews said, “but they make it as pleasant and great as it could be. They have really helped me through it, and I feel like they may have helped me more than my children, actually.”