Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”
The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co., a longstanding St. Louis candymaking business.
But the company prides itself on top-quality ingredients, attention to detail and the fact that it has always been family-owned.
Thousands of pounds of chocolate are produced every day in the St. Louis factory, giving customers a wide selection of treats to try, from truffles to chocolate bars to caramels and more.
The company started 40 years ago when Dan and Rosalie Abel opened its doors in Ellisville. Now, the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co. has multiple outlets, plus an online store, and is run by second-generation chocolatiers — Dan and Rosalie’s children, Christina, Dan Jr. and Christopher Abel.
The triple chocolate name is a tribute to the three Abel children.
The siblings are co-vice presidents, but Christina Abel said their titles in the shop are “official taste testers.”
Today, the tradition of quality, craft, chocolate goodness and fun continues with them in charge.
Abel credits her father with helping pioneer chocolate-covered strawberries in the area. He used the freshest strawberries he could find, she said, and huge windows allowed passersby to see the candy made.
Every Sunday, the family would go down to Produce Row, a market near the river downtown, to pick up the strawberries, she said.
“And then, of course, the kids were all snacking on them on the way home. I think those are some of my earliest memories.”
The business was founded in 1981 after her father returned from college in Ohio where he worked for a candy company. He started working with shipments on the docks and climbed his way to apprenticing under master candymakers.
He returned to St. Louis with the dream of having his own chocolate shop. The first shop was in Ellisville in St. Louis County. Newly married to Rosalie, they soon moved the business to Chippewa Street in the city where they taught their children the trade. That location remains open today.
Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate opened a second location in Kirkwood in 1999. As the second generation of Abels grew up, they worked in the wholesale division, shipping their goods nationwide.
Now, the chocolate can be found in grocery stores, specialty stores and gift shops across the country. After acquiring Lake Forest Confections in 2009 and with it a larger kitchen, the business grew again, leading the Abel family to purchase the factory on The Hill in 2012.
In 2018, they also acquired a warehouse down the road. Then in 2019, the Abels purchased Bissinger’s, another St. Louis favorite.
In the three years since, the two companies have melded their rich local histories while maintaining their own traditions.
Bissinger’s has a 350-year history that dates back to Paris, France, when only the luckiest Frenchmen were invited by King Louis XIV to try the chocolate, Christina Abel said.
Today, the line-up of chocolates changes with the seasons. September features chocolate-covered blackberries, and the fall season ushers in pumpkin spice latte truffles and bars, hand-painted leaf-shaped truffles, maple caramels, an “Autumn in Paris” truffle collection from the Bissinger’s line and Halloween-inspired caramels.
Later in the year, the company offers special Thanksgiving and Christmas treats. Christina Abel said Christmas is easily the busiest season for the candymakers.
Every truffle is hand-decorated individually, whether it’s a birthday cake truffle with sprinkles or a salted caramel truffle with salt flakes. Artisan chocolate bar flavors range from milk chocolate waffle cone caramel and dark chocolate strawberry champagne to a dark chocolate “bee-berry” honey caramel bar sweetened with honey.
Other sweet treats include solid chocolate by the pound, pecan burrs (their version of a turtle), molasses puffs (sometimes called honeycomb or fairy food in other regions and double-dipped in chocolate) and chocolate peanut butter cups.
Most are offered through the store’s website, although some are only available in-store, such as the chocolate-covered strawberries. The factory store features an outlet wall, identified by a sign reading “oops,” that holds misshapen and damaged chocolate, priced at a discount. Free tours of the chocolate factory are available.
Employee Ricky Kicielinski, who gives tours and works in retail at the factory store, started on the production line but quickly moved to retail and now said he loves giving tours.
“Aside from giving tours, my favorite part has got to be that we get to eat all of the free samples we want while we’re here,” Kicielinski said.
Family values, hand-crafted quality and collaboration within the business make working at the company special, he said.
“Not to be biased, but our ingredients are way better than everybody else’s, so it tastes way better,” he added.
Everything, including the caramel and the peanut butter, is made from scratch, using fair trade chocolate and sugar and natural colors.
“I would say the family — and I mean all of the employees as family — is really the heart of the company,” Christina Abel said. “And I personally taste-test everything, so I can tell you it’s all delicious. I make sure it’s delicious for everyone.”