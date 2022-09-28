Nick Lyons always liked beer, so when his wife gifted him a brewing kit a decade ago, he happily tried it.
“My first batch was horrible,” Lyons said. “It was not drinkable.”
But he was intrigued. He decided to brew larger batches of beer on top of his day job as a nurse anesthetist. Now, his business, Deep Sleep Brewing Co. in Washington, Missouri, creates craft beers sold in and around the area.
It has given him the opportunity to combine both his passion for craft beer and dedication to his day job.
“That’s where Deep Sleep Brewing comes from — the anesthesia history,” Lyons said. “All of the beers have an anesthesia, medical theme to them. That’s the branding.”
Deep Sleep Brewing Co. makes five beers, one cider, and a beer-cider combination year round. Products include individual styles of Munich helles lager, Irish red, imperial IPA, hard apple ciders, imperial stouts, NEIPA and the combination of Munich helles and hard cider.
Lyons also produces an annual beer for Oktoberfest and barrel-aged products. He said he will sometimes be asked to collaborate with other companies to make a special brew.
On evenings, weekends and days away from his job, Lyons works in the brewery he built on his Washington property.
On brewing days, he spends 12 to 13 hours on manual labor, moving the grain, disposing of spent grain and transferring the wort into the fermenters. Other days are allotted specifically for cleaning the kegs, fittings and tanks.
“We spend more time cleaning than we do brewing,” Lyons said. “But that’s what makes good beer — good, clean techniques.”
On packaging days, Lyons will keg beer out of the tanks, and a mobile canning service will transfer the beer into cans. Lyons said he tries to plan packaging on days when he is not at the hospital. The brewery typically produces 100 to 200 cases a day.
The Lyons family plays an important role in the business. On delivery days, Lyons said he will sometimes be accompanied by his five daughters, who also help him occasionally in the brewery.
He also said his wife has backed him throughout the process.
“Obviously, she didn’t buy me the kit thinking I’d open a brewery,” he said. “But I couldn’t do it without her support. I have spent a lot of extracurricular time building this brewery and running this business. She’s always supported those efforts.”
Although Lyons said he is dedicated to his business, he wants to make sure it doesn’t become too much for him to handle. Although he is licensed to sell beer in all Missouri counties, he only distributes to four counties and 40 to 50 retailers in the surrounding areas.
By keeping it local, he said he is able to concentrate on the quality of the product and make sure it is up to his standards.
“I’ll only allow the business to grow at the pace that I can handle,” he said.
“For me, there are no exceptions on the quality of the product. If that means I have to let beer sit for four weeks when I needed it in two, I’ll be out of beer for two weeks. I won’t compromise on quality just because I could sell more.”
Lyons also said he is an avid defender of small local businesses and the encouragement he’s received from people in Washington has been “incredibly positive.”
Craft and artisan products are invaluable, he said, because they are original and cannot be replicated anywhere else.
“Imagine you want an apple pie. You could go to Walmart and buy an apple pie. Or, you could have grandma’s homemade apple pie,” he said. “She grew the apples. She made the crust homemade.
“There’s no comparison. You can’t get Grandma’s pie at Walmart.”