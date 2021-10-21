In the summer of 2010, Rosemary Douglas was still toying with the idea of becoming a beekeeper.
With a full-time job and two kids in school, Douglas decided to go ahead and try beekeeping. She acquired her first two hives and ever since has kept bees “living the good life” in Ste. Genevieve.
“Within just a matter of a couple of weeks, everything came together,” Douglas said. “My equipment was all together. My boxes were stacked up, and I opened up the box of bees and went, ‘Oh, this is gross.’”
Even though she had never handled bees before, she was determined to persevere with her new hobby. Now with four hives, she spends her free time tending the bees and maintaining their health.
Douglas Apiary does not have a storefront but sells its products in the Show Me Shop in Ste. Genevieve.
In addition to honey, the apiary produces soap, lip balm and wax ornaments from her bees. Douglas also has customers in Florida, Washington state and New York.
“There are people I ship to out of state because they just want to try my honey,” she said.
Douglas has hives both in her backyard and on land in Farmington, where she and her husband have a cabin. When Douglas purchased her first hives, she was ready with all of her equipment, and she dove right in.
To run an apiary requires a beekeeping suit, a smoker, hive boxes and a plot of outdoor space. Douglas tends to the hives by checking them on a weekly basis or more frequently. She opens the top of the hive boxes and listens for the “hum” of busy bees.
Without other employees, her husband, Paul, has stepped up to help. Her children help their mother with marketing plans and new ideas.
“I can’t say it’s just my hobby anymore,” said Douglas about sharing responsibilities with her husband. “Because, you know, he is a driving force. Absolutely a driving force.”
The plan to start making soap from the honey and wax came from a friend looking for a natural, inexpensive kind that wouldn’t harm her skin. Douglas took up the challenge to create just what she needed.
“I did a little bit of research, and with my beeswax, honey, essential oils and products you can buy off the internet, you can make soap,” she said.
Douglas now offers several types of soap from her bees, including oatmeal honey, beeswax soap and at one point soap made with deer tallow, the fat from deer that can be used in place of lard to make soap.
Douglas gets her deer tallow from her husband and local hunters. It has enhanced the quality of her product, she said.
“To sell it in the state of Missouri, you need a taxidermy license because it’s part of the deer,” Douglas said. “But it’s amazing.”
Douglas has been able to expand her customer demographic to friends who do not use pork products. One of them is Judy Gustafson.
“She’s the only one I’ve seen that takes the steps further and was able to make some of these wonderful products out of (honey) and so professionally,” Gustafson said.
She discovered Douglas Apiary during an annual Christmas festival in Ste. Genevieve around six years ago. Gustafson said she was in awe of the array of products and asked Douglas to speak to the General Federation Women’s Club of Missouri.
The talk Douglas gave on honeybees in 2016 inspired the federation to partner with her to sell some of the bee products for a fundraising event around the state.
“It was really cool because our members got to see some things made from bee products that they had never seen before, and they saw the quality of the products,” Gustafson said.
Looking to the future, Douglas says she likes teaching people about bees and bringing the beekeeping conversation to the table.
“I’ve gone to women’s club meetings and garden clubs and talked about bees,” she said. “It’s educating.”
But she wants to keep her business small and local so the bees can keep doing just fine.