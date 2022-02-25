Allex Hembree, a stay-at-home mom with three young children, was craving an adult conversation.
“It’s hard to meet new people, and becoming a new mom can be really isolating,” Hembree said. “There’s so much excitement around it, and there’s so much loneliness around it, too.”
When Hembree was pregnant with her second child, she and a friend in a similar situation decided to do something about it — they organized a Facebook support group called It Takes a Village.
In 2017, the two began passing out flyers around Columbia to recruit moms who also needed an outlet to share the frustrations of being a parent. The Facebook group now counts 2,100 parents as members, and the site has become a place for them to trade advice and bounce ideas off each other. Parents chat about everything from picky eaters to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The biggest reason we started it was to connect with other moms and wanting to build that community,” Hembree said. “To feel supported as a mom, to be supported on the parenthood journey.”
According to a survey conducted by Harvard and the Making Caring Common Project, 51% of mothers of young children reported experiencing serious loneliness during the past four weeks, and 47% of those mothers said they suffered increased loneliness because of the pandemic.
Hundreds of Facebook groups nationwide have answered the call for help. A Pew Center study found that at least 66% of moms have taken advantage of social media networks for parenting information.
One of the most popular Facebook groups, with over 172,000 members, is called Parenting in a Tech World. The group prepares parents to navigate the digital world with their children.
Another, Grown and Flown Parents, was developed for parents of 15-to-25-year-olds and has more than 220,000 members.
Como Moms
While Facebook groups can’t replace face-to-face conversations, they can demonstrate that moms aren’t alone while raising their children. Some groups have been around so long that members have watched children grow up before their very eyes.
Staci Ortbals is the founder of Como Moms Know Best, a tight-knit group of 900 members that started 10 years ago. Ortbals is a stay-at-home mother of two boys, ages 10 and 12.
The group is big on safety and privacy — only Columbia mothers are allowed, and every potential member is screened. The group will be capped at 1,000 members, which Ortbals said adds to the appeal.
“When somebody asks to be added, I still look at every single person’s profile,” she said. “I feel like I’ve taken on the responsibility of making sure that it is a safe group because we talk about a lot of possibly sensitive material.”
Moms can ask or tackle personal questions without the public intrusion of a general Facebook post, Ortbals said. One mother whose baby was in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit, for example, was connected with Pascale’s Pals, a volunteer organization that aids children and their families at the Children’s Hospital in Columbia.
Relationships among group members have become one reason the group has endured, Ortbals said, along with the quality of advice shared by the members.
“I’ve learned so many things,” she said. “I love being able to pass that wisdom on to other people so they don’t have to learn things in the same manner I did.”
Parent resourcesOrtbals and Hembree both have a network of resources they’ve collected over the years while overseeing their groups. They can share information for parents new to the Columbia area, create subgroups for stay-at-home dads or breastfeeding moms or post names of restaurants where children can eat for free on a particular day.
Prior to the pandemic, It Takes A Village started a book club, as well as a meal exchange plan to lessen mealtime pressure. Once a month, parents in the group swapped recipes and dropped off pre-made casseroles at one another’s homes. Hembree said she hopes to revive these events once it becomes safe to do so.
Ortbals recommends checking out HulaFrog, a website that gathers information about family events into an easy-to-read calendar. She also keeps the group updated about open enrollment for Mothers of Preschoolers in early fall.
Called MOPs, it is an international faith-based resource found in 68 countries for moms to connect, share life stories and relieve stress. The pandemic has forced it to cut back because of the virus restrictions.
“It’s just been so sad,” Ortbals said. “MOPs is struggling right now because so few people want to meet in person or they don’t want their kids there.”
Beth Orns, a social worker and co-chair of the Columbia MOPs group, said they met entirely online last year. The meetings are smaller this year but held in-person.
The smaller group meetings are all about “how to do the new normal,” Orns said. “Especially with kids.”
Regardless of how the pandemic has affected physical group meetings, the parents of Como Moms Know Best and It Takes A Village continue to provide support.
“Our community in general is very tight and welcoming and supportive,” Hembree said. “I am proud of that because I think that’s stereotypically hard to do with parents sometimes. I am proud of the group and the community that it has created.”