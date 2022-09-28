A love of gardening led to a business for Linda and Vern Thompson selling pickles, jams, and pickled vegetables.
As their business grew, the Thompsons started to sell dry dip and soup mixes.
Thirty years later, Thompson Farm Soups & More in Wentzville continues to thrive under the current owner, James Dennis.
Dennis, was a customer before owning the business. After becoming friends with the Thompsons, he grew to love the company. His family had soup almost every week, and it became a Sunday tradition.
Dennis and his wife have been married for 37 years and raised 10 children in Wentzville. Both work full time together at the company and include some of their children in the business.
Linda Thompson died in 2011. At the time, her husband was almost 80 years old and planned to close the business for good. Since Dennis and his wife had experience in the restaurant industry and understood it, they decided to buy the company and continue the legacy.
Thompson Farm Soups makes 14 different dry dip mixes, including roasted garlic, loaded baked potato and dill. It also offers 23 soup mix flavors that have low-to-zero sodium and no MSG.
The mixes have family-sized portions, including such options as broccoli cheese, cheesy vegetable and potato. All ingredients come from central Illinois and St. Louis and are prepared and packaged dry.
Thompson Farm Soups visits at least 60 fairs and festivals each year around the Midwest. The products are sold in 100 mom-and-pop stores, mostly in Missouri, but also in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois and Arkansas.
A typical day at Thompson Farm Soups includes filling product bags with dry ingredients by hand before packaging. After a trip to a festival, the day can be spent unloading, washing and preparing for the next festival.
Dennis hopes that in the future, the business will be passed down to his children and grandchildren who will want to sustain it.
“It’s a great blessing. and we have have a lot of fun with it,” he said. “You get to work for yourself and pick your hours and pick your adventures.”