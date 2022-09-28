"Never in a zillion years” did Pamela Dooley imagine she would ever be running a hot sauce business.
What developed from a secret family recipe created by her grandmother has evolved into two distinct sauces that are exclusively her own. Now, Dooley has her sights set on Pammy Whammy Sauces becoming a mainstay in the hot sauce world.
“The goal is to be as prevalent as Frank’s,” she said. “You know how when you go to a restaurant and that’s the option on the table? That’s how I see Pammy Whammy.”
The two sauces are the original Pammy Whammy Sauce and the Pammy Whammy Inferno Sauce. Both have the same sweet-and-spicy flavor palette, but Inferno brings more heat than the subtle kick of the original.
Dooley said she smears the original sauce on everything from chicken wings to pizza, and she often puts Inferno on any type of seafood or Mexican food.
“People have told me that they put it on everything,” she said. “[The heat] doesn’t stay with you to where you can’t enjoy it. I worked hard on that part.”
The name came to her, she said, as a result of prayer. She is a woman of faith, a Bible study teacher and superintendent at her church for the Sunday School ministry. When she needed a catchy name, that’s where she turned.
“I sat up in the bed, and my husband was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ and I said, ‘What about Pammy Whammy Sauce?’ He started laughing, and I did too. And then we were like, ‘But it’s got a catch to it,’” Dooley said.
The company also sells official merchandise, including T-shirts, each with a different slogan — “I’m officially Pammy Whammy’d,” for example.
The company, as she puts it, “runs itself” because most of the business transactions are made online and delivered to customers across the country.
Dooley spends an average day responding to emails and marketing via Facebook and Instagram. She receives notifications throughout the day about purchases, even while working as an IT software manager in the aerospace industry.
Pammy Whammy Sauces also distributes to four stores in the St. Louis area: Max’s Meats & Deli and J&J Market in Florissant, Hot Sauce Werks in St. Charles and Market Wagon, an online farmers market.
Dooley’s grandmother, Florence, first made her version of the sauce decades ago, and when Dooley was in college, she reinvented that family recipe.
“Once, I was making her sauce, but then I just added my own twist and jazz to it,” Dooley said. “I totally transformed it into something different, into my own recipe.”
After making the sauce for herself, family and friends for years, she was advised to open a restaurant and sell chicken wings with her specialty sauce. But with a full-time job, she didn’t believe she was in the right place to do that.
Still, the sauce was clearly a hit among those who tried it, so she decided to bottle and sell it. She contacted a manufacturer in July 2020, and from that point on, the company handled production.
The amount of Pammy Whammy sauce produced depends on how well business is doing at the time, but Dooley oversees the process until it’s packaged to ensure quality consistent with the sauce she makes at home.
Despite going commercial only two years ago, Dooley said she envisions a future where her sauce is a household staple.
“I’m telling you, I have yet to find anything that compares to it that’s on its level,” Dooley said. “I really believe it can go far.”