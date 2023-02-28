1. Mizzou Athletics represents 20 different sports that generate $319.1 million in economic impact while supporting 3,591 jobs. In all, MU sports contribute $15.9 million in state and local taxes.
2. MU Health Care is the largest health system in mid-Missouri. MU’s academic medicine sector generated $2.1 billion in fiscal year 2021 and supported 21,789 jobs throughout the state. Academic medicine includes MU Health Care, as well as the state’s only College of Veterinary Medicine, the Sinclair School of Nursing and the School of Health Professions.
3. MU’s research enterprise impact totaled nearly $1 billion in fiscal year 2021. With $988.8 million generated in economic impact, the university’s research supported more than 6,800 jobs and produced $55.2 million in state and local taxes. The commercialization of research and medical innovation within Missouri executed by MU and its collaborating partners, employment of world-class researchers and the attraction of federal research funding leads to significant additional economic expansion and employment.
4. MU Extension, which works with residents in all 114 counties of the state and the City of St. Louis, had a $117.6 million economic impact in 2020 to 2021. Each year, more than 2.5 million Missouri residents turn to MU Extension to connect with the knowledge base of the university. In 2021, services were expanded to address issues in health care, broadband connectivity, business development and environmental science.
5. The MU Extension Business Development Program also achieved a massive return on investment. Over the past three years, the program returned $133 in economic value to clients for each $1 invested.