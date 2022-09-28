Christina Svetz was in the restaurant industry as a bartender for about 17 years before she was offered an apprenticeship at the Samuel Berton Distillery in Labadie.
During the three-year apprenticeship, she grew to love the art of distilling and eventually bought the company.
Samuel Berton Distilling was founded by Steven Carter in 2018. He had been inspired by his grandfather, Samuel Berton, a moonshiner and farmer in Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.
After retiring as an engineer, Carter opened the company to dedicate something special to his grandfather.
The distillery produces vodka, gin, bourbon and rye whiskey. Some of the unusual flavors they offer are bacon vodka, oatmeal-spiced whiskey, rose hip vodka and honey liqueur.
The products are sold in more than 60 liquor stores and about 70 restaurants in the greater St. Louis area.
Svetz said her newest whiskey, oatmeal spiced, has become the most popular. She describes it as a sweeter and more of a dessert whiskey.
All of the spirits are natural and essentially made with local ingredients. Due to the economy, it’s been a bit tricky to acquire ingredients, Svetz said. Any ingredients that aren’t available in Missouri are sourced within the Midwest.
Inside, the distillery offers a tasting section for all of its products, as well as a small seating area to enjoy cocktails.
“It’s an odd business,” Svetz said. “Some days we will have 12 or 15 people doing tastings”.
During the week, she is distilling and bottling. The distillery holds equipment that requires daily attention, and she does the work in the back office, usually on her own.
She said the job is a good fit for her: “The hours are great, and I’m a very hands-on person.”
A possible goal for the company is to hire another distiller, but Svetz said she’s doing well on her own right now. Her main goal is to maintain a consistent product, she said.
She compares the distillery to artistic expression, saying that she lives and breathes the work.
When she’s not working, she said “you can find me in a creek or in the woods,” mushroom and arrowhead hunting.