If You Go

What: Samuel Berton Distilling

Where: 108 Front St., Suite 102, Labadie MO

When: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact information: 314-586-7057; Chrissy@sbdistilling.net

Website: www.sbdistilling.net/home

Details: The distillery produces vodka, gin, bourbon and rye whiskey. Some of the unusual flavors they offer are bacon vodka, oatmeal spiced whiskey, rose hip vodka and honey liqueur.