1. Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces
Where: 1124 Lumiere Place Blvd., St. Louis
Contact information: 314-504-8762
Website: freddieleesgourmetsauces.com
Details: American and Ghetto sauces add flavoring to chili, tacos, pizza or pasta dishes. Sauces are gluten-free, vegan-friendly (meatless) and contain no high-fructose corn syrup.
2. JB’s Gourmet Spice Blends
Where: Southwest Missouri
Contact information: 760-458-6728; Info@Jbspiceblends.com
Website: jbspiceblends.com
Details: Veteran-owned business selling barbecue sauce, rubs and seasonings, shaker lids and T-shirts.
3. Hendrickson’s Salad Dressing
Where: 2025 Zumbehl Road, Suite 34, St. Charles
Contact information: 636-947-6577
Website: hendricksons.com
Details: Classic Italian and Original Sweet Vinegar and Olive Oil salad dressings using apple cider vinegar and a sea salt blend. The original dressing has been made by four generations of Hendricksons.
4. Hot Charlies
Where: Oakville MO
Contact information: contact@hotcharlies.com
Website: hotcharlies.com
Details: Hot sauce, hot sauce dust, spicy popcorn, frozen pizza (spicy chicken bacon ranch pizza and spicy meat lovers pizza).
5. Kill-Kim Foods
Where: Holt’s Summit MO
Contact information: 573-645-7479; jailbrew@aol.com
Website: jailbrew.com
Details: Jailhouse Jalapeno Brew is a sweet jalapeno mustard based on a family recipe.