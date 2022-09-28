1. Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces

Where: 1124 Lumiere Place Blvd., St. Louis

Contact information: 314-504-8762

Website: freddieleesgourmetsauces.com

Details: American and Ghetto sauces add flavoring to chili, tacos, pizza or pasta dishes. Sauces are gluten-free, vegan-friendly (meatless) and contain no high-fructose corn syrup.

2. JB’s Gourmet Spice Blends

Where: Southwest Missouri

Contact information: 760-458-6728; Info@Jbspiceblends.com

Website: jbspiceblends.com

Details: Veteran-owned business selling barbecue sauce, rubs and seasonings, shaker lids and T-shirts.

3. Hendrickson’s Salad Dressing

Where: 2025 Zumbehl Road, Suite 34, St. Charles

Contact information: 636-947-6577

Website: hendricksons.com

Details: Classic Italian and Original Sweet Vinegar and Olive Oil salad dressings using apple cider vinegar and a sea salt blend. The original dressing has been made by four generations of Hendricksons.

4. Hot Charlies

Where: Oakville MO

Contact information: contact@hotcharlies.com

Website: hotcharlies.com

Details: Hot sauce, hot sauce dust, spicy popcorn, frozen pizza (spicy chicken bacon ranch pizza and spicy meat lovers pizza).

5. Kill-Kim Foods

Where: Holt’s Summit MO

Contact information: 573-645-7479; jailbrew@aol.com

Website: jailbrew.com

Details: Jailhouse Jalapeno Brew is a sweet jalapeno mustard based on a family recipe.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you