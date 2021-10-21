1. Cowboy Chris’ BBQ Sauce
Where: Sold at rodeos, county fairs, street fairs and festivals in northeast, east central and mid-Missouri.
When: Ongoing online sales and during various events
Contact information: cowboychrisbbq@yahoo.com
Details: Hot and mild barbecue sauces, dry rubs and seasonings; belt buckles
Website: www.cowboychrisbbq.com
2. Daniel’s Bar-b-q Sauces
Where: Lees Summit
When: Ongoing online sales
Contact information: danielsbbq.com/contactus.htm
Details: Kansas City-style barbecue sauces and dry rubs
Website: www.danielsbbq.com
3. Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces
Where: 1124 Lumiere Place Blvd., St. Louis 63102
When: Ongoing online sales; sold during business hours at specialty meat shops around St. Louis; Schnucks and Hy-Vee supermarkets around St. Louis and elsewhere in the Midwest.
Contact information: 314-504-8762
Details: Signature brands are Freddie Lee’s Ghetto Sauce and Freddie Lee’s American Gourmet Sauce.
Website: freddieleesgourmetsauces.com
4. The Great American Barbecue Co.
Where: 8402 Pilot Court, Affton, MO 63123
When: Ongoing online sales
Contact information: customerexperience@greatamericanbarbecueco.com
Details: Beef, pork, chicken rubs; apparel and gifts
Website: greatamericanbarbecueco.com
5. Just Enough Heat
Where: Products sold at Price Chopper, Hen House and Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area.
When: Normal store business hours; ongoing online sales and subscriptions
Contact information: inelson@justenoughheat.com
Details: Parmiago cheese, honey mustard and barbecue sauces
Website: justenoughheat.com