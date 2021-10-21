1. Cowboy Chris’ BBQ Sauce

Where: Sold at rodeos, county fairs, street fairs and festivals in northeast, east central and mid-Missouri.

When: Ongoing online sales and during various events

Contact information: cowboychrisbbq@yahoo.com

Details: Hot and mild barbecue sauces, dry rubs and seasonings; belt buckles

Website: www.cowboychrisbbq.com

2. Daniel’s Bar-b-q Sauces

Where: Lees Summit

When: Ongoing online sales

Contact information: danielsbbq.com/contactus.htm

Details: Kansas City-style barbecue sauces and dry rubs

Website: www.danielsbbq.com

3. Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces

Where: 1124 Lumiere Place Blvd., St. Louis 63102

When: Ongoing online sales; sold during business hours at specialty meat shops around St. Louis; Schnucks and Hy-Vee supermarkets around St. Louis and elsewhere in the Midwest.

Contact information: 314-504-8762

Details: Signature brands are Freddie Lee’s Ghetto Sauce and Freddie Lee’s American Gourmet Sauce.

Website: freddieleesgourmetsauces.com

4. The Great American Barbecue Co.

Where: 8402 Pilot Court, Affton, MO 63123

When: Ongoing online sales

Contact information: customerexperience@greatamericanbarbecueco.com

Details: Beef, pork, chicken rubs; apparel and gifts

Website: greatamericanbarbecueco.com

5. Just Enough Heat

Where: Products sold at Price Chopper, Hen House and Hy-Vee stores in the Kansas City area.

When: Normal store business hours; ongoing online sales and subscriptions

Contact information: inelson@justenoughheat.com

Details: Parmiago cheese, honey mustard and barbecue sauces

Website: justenoughheat.com

