1. McCall’s Candles
Where: P.O. Box 550, Tipton, MO 65081
When: Ongoing online sales
Contact information: 660-433-2380
Details: Classic, Mason jar, double-wick candles in seasonal and rustic-inspired fragrances; also assortments of reed diffusers
Website: mccallscandles.com
2. Reborn Co.
Where: Available online or mostly in Springfield-area retail locations
When: Ongoing online sales
Contact information: 417-612-8411
Details: Soy wax candles in feminine, masculine and military-inspired scents
Website: www.rebornco.net
3. Giddy-up Soy Candles
Where: Near Westphalia in Osage County, MO
When: Ongoing online sales; available at small boutiques, drugstores and antique shops in Missouri
Contact information: 573-455-9250 or giddyupsoy@gmail.com
Details: Hand-poured soy wax candles in fruit, floral, holiday and other fragrances
Website: giddyupsoycandles.com
4. The Candle Fusion Studio
Where: 104 S. Main St., St. Charles, MO 63301
When: Open daily except Mondays
Contact information: 636-795-8066
Details: Explore more than 100 fragrances and blend your signature scent at the candle “bar.”
Website: thecandlefusionstudio.com
5. VJ’s Candles
Where: Springfield area
When: Ongoing online sales; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the C-Street Outdoor Market in Springfield between March and October; also at etsy.com.
Contact information: 417-631-9274 or vjpender@yahoo.com
Details: Handcrafted pillar, jar, apothecary, wine glass, votive candles in dozens of scents.
Website: vjscandles.com