1. McCall’s Candles

Where: P.O. Box 550, Tipton, MO 65081

When: Ongoing online sales

Contact information: 660-433-2380

Details: Classic, Mason jar, double-wick candles in seasonal and rustic-inspired fragrances; also assortments of reed diffusers

Website: mccallscandles.com

2. Reborn Co.

Where: Available online or mostly in Springfield-area retail locations

When: Ongoing online sales

Contact information: 417-612-8411

Details: Soy wax candles in feminine, masculine and military-inspired scents

Website: www.rebornco.net

3. Giddy-up Soy Candles

Where: Near Westphalia in Osage County, MO

When: Ongoing online sales; available at small boutiques, drugstores and antique shops in Missouri

Contact information: 573-455-9250 or giddyupsoy@gmail.com

Details: Hand-poured soy wax candles in fruit, floral, holiday and other fragrances

Website: giddyupsoycandles.com

4. The Candle Fusion Studio

Where: 104 S. Main St., St. Charles, MO 63301

When: Open daily except Mondays

Contact information: 636-795-8066

Details: Explore more than 100 fragrances and blend your signature scent at the candle “bar.”

Website: thecandlefusionstudio.com

5. VJ’s Candles

Where: Springfield area

When: Ongoing online sales; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the C-Street Outdoor Market in Springfield between March and October; also at etsy.com.

Contact information: 417-631-9274 or vjpender@yahoo.com

Details: Handcrafted pillar, jar, apothecary, wine glass, votive candles in dozens of scents.

Website: vjscandles.com

