1. Chauvin Coffee

Where: 310 S. Fillmore Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122

When: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday

Contact information: 314-772-0700

Details: Coffee shop and restaurant with coffee roasted in small batches for control and freshness; plus coffee brewing equipment sales.

Website: chauvincoffee.com

2. Combat Coffee Roasters

Where: Bison Road, Crocker, MO 65452

When: Ongoing online sales

Contact information: combatcoffeeroasters@gmail.com

Details: Small-batch roasted using all electric fluid bed roasters; also blends tea in-house and supports military charities.

Website: combatcoffeetea.com

3. Melancholy Roasting

Where: 232 S. Jefferson St., Ava, MO 65608

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Contact information: 417-250-9518

Details: Coffee roastery in southwest Missouri dedicated to small batches using beans from around the world.

Website: melancholyroasting.com

4. Parengo Coffee

Where: 114 E. Front St., Sikeston, MO 63801

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Contact information: 573-475-8023

Details: Espresso, pour overs, specialty coffee, lattes, smoothies, snacks and more

Website: www.facebook.com/parengocoffee/

5. Three Story Coffee

Where: 122 E. Dunklin St. and 400 W. Main St., Jefferson City, MO 65101; 300 N. Tenth St., Columbia, MO 65201

When: Check www.facebook.com/ThreeStoryCoffee

Contact information: 573-635-6055

Details: Sourcing from farmers around the globe to serve three mid-Missouri locations.

Website: threestorycoffee.com

