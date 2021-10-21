1. Chauvin Coffee
Where: 310 S. Fillmore Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122
When: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday
Contact information: 314-772-0700
Details: Coffee shop and restaurant with coffee roasted in small batches for control and freshness; plus coffee brewing equipment sales.
Website: chauvincoffee.com
2. Combat Coffee Roasters
Where: Bison Road, Crocker, MO 65452
When: Ongoing online sales
Contact information: combatcoffeeroasters@gmail.com
Details: Small-batch roasted using all electric fluid bed roasters; also blends tea in-house and supports military charities.
Website: combatcoffeetea.com
3. Melancholy Roasting
Where: 232 S. Jefferson St., Ava, MO 65608
When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
Contact information: 417-250-9518
Details: Coffee roastery in southwest Missouri dedicated to small batches using beans from around the world.
Website: melancholyroasting.com
4. Parengo Coffee
Where: 114 E. Front St., Sikeston, MO 63801
When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
Contact information: 573-475-8023
Details: Espresso, pour overs, specialty coffee, lattes, smoothies, snacks and more
Website: www.facebook.com/parengocoffee/
5. Three Story Coffee
Where: 122 E. Dunklin St. and 400 W. Main St., Jefferson City, MO 65101; 300 N. Tenth St., Columbia, MO 65201
When: Check www.facebook.com/ThreeStoryCoffee
Contact information: 573-635-6055
Details: Sourcing from farmers around the globe to serve three mid-Missouri locations.
Website: threestorycoffee.com