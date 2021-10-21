1. Cinder Block Brewery
Where: 110 E. 18th Ave., North Kansas City, MO 64116
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
Contact information: 816-298-6555
Details: Block IPA, Pavers Porter, Prime Extra Pale Ale, Real Fine Liquid and Weathered Wit
Website: cinderblockbrewery.com
2. Fringe Beerworks
Where: 224 SE Douglas St., Lees Summit, MO
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday
Contact information: 816-600-2552
Details: Traditional ale, pale ale, IPA, hard seltzer, stout, wheat
Website: fringebeerworks.com
3. Hold Fast Brewing
Where: 235 N. Kimbrough Ave., Springfield, MO 65806
When: 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Contact information: info@hfbrewing.com
Details: Brown ale, cream ale, pale ale, IPA, wheat, American-style lager
Website: www.hfbrewing.com
4. Piney River Brewing Co.
Where: 15194 Walnut Grove, Bucyrus, MO 65444
When: Piney River Taproom in Waynesville is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Contact information: 417-967-4001; joleen@pineyriverbrewing.com
Details: Black walnut ale, pale ale, IPA, Mexican-style lager, watermelon and basil hard seltzer
Website: pineyriverbrewing.com
5. River Bluff Brewing
Where: 1224 Frederick Ave., St Joseph, MO
When: 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Contact information: 816-259-5339; info@riverbluffbrew.com
Details: Amber ale, cream ale, kolsch, porter, cucumber-line shandy, Belgian-style beer, stout
Website: www.riverbluffbrew.com