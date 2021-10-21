1. Battlefield Lavender
Where: 20601 N. Rangeline Road, Centralia, MO 65240
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Friday, which is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact information: 573-227-2242; buzz@battlefieldlavender.com
Details: Lavender honey and other lavender products
Website: battlefield-lavender.square.site
2. Giofre Apiaries
Where: Hy-Vee supermarkets and Moser’s Foods, among other outlets
When: Normal business hours
Contact information: 573-310-9711; giofrebees@hotmail.com
Details: Honey ice cream is the specialty, but the business also makes ice cream from Missouri-grown elderberries, blackberries, paw paws, pecans and black walnuts.
Website: www.thehoneyicecreampeople.com
3. Honey House Inc.
Where: 19134 Highway 56, Neosho, MO 64850
When: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday
Contact information: bekemeiers.honey@gmail.com
Details: Honey, fruit butters, fruit spreads, jams and jellies, sorghum molasses
Website: www.facebook.com/bekemeiers
4. Honeysuckle Acres
Where: Dozens of small shops and groceries around the state
When: Normal business hours
Contact information: 573-498-6233; order@honeysuckleacres.net
Details: Honey and other bee products
Website: honeysuckleacres.net
5. Red Tail Ranch
Where: 311 S. Main St., Archie, MO 64725
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday
Contact information: 816-738-6440
Details: Raw unfiltered honey, as well as beef, pork and chicken
Website: www.facebook.com/RedTailRanchBeef/