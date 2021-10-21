1. Battlefield Lavender

Where: 20601 N. Rangeline Road, Centralia, MO 65240

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Friday, which is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact information: 573-227-2242; buzz@battlefieldlavender.com

Details: Lavender honey and other lavender products

Website: battlefield-lavender.square.site

2. Giofre Apiaries

Where: Hy-Vee supermarkets and Moser’s Foods, among other outlets

When: Normal business hours

Contact information: 573-310-9711; giofrebees@hotmail.com

Details: Honey ice cream is the specialty, but the business also makes ice cream from Missouri-grown elderberries, blackberries, paw paws, pecans and black walnuts.

Website: www.thehoneyicecreampeople.com

3. Honey House Inc.

Where: 19134 Highway 56, Neosho, MO 64850

When: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday

Contact information: bekemeiers.honey@gmail.com

Details: Honey, fruit butters, fruit spreads, jams and jellies, sorghum molasses

Website: www.facebook.com/bekemeiers

4. Honeysuckle Acres

Where: Dozens of small shops and groceries around the state

When: Normal business hours

Contact information: 573-498-6233; order@honeysuckleacres.net

Details: Honey and other bee products

Website: honeysuckleacres.net

5. Red Tail Ranch

Where: 311 S. Main St., Archie, MO 64725

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday

Contact information: 816-738-6440

Details: Raw unfiltered honey, as well as beef, pork and chicken

Website: www.facebook.com/RedTailRanchBeef/

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you